Today it is more important than ever to have a strong immune system that protects us from diseases and infections. The good news is that through food we can achieve this and fill ourselves with vitality

Colloquial expression “Lowering of defenses” It is one of the most popular terms to refer to the signals that the agency sends to announce that the immune system he is depressed There are many main causes related to high stress levels, a poor diet, bad habits and one poor quality of sleep The body is wise and sends us messages like allergies, extreme tiredness, recurrent diseases, digestive system disorders, neurological and skin conditions and of course a lot of weakness, which are presented to make us feel vulnerable and take action. The good news is that the food plays a key role in the proper functioning of the immune system, it is considered the key principle and this is because there are wonderful foods that stand out for their content in certain nutrients such as cObre, zinc, selenium, iron, vitamins A, B6, B6, B12, C and D that are directly related to a strong immune system.

This 2020 has been a very strong year in global health issues, that is why the health of the immune system is one of the subjects most relevant today. Based on this they have come to light all kinds of recipes and food guides that stand out for the use of medicine ingredientss that deeply nourish the immune system.

Vegetable soups and creams have probably become the star dish when it comes to strengthening immunity through diet. The truth is that its consumption is full of benefits, are easy to prepare, healthy (since they allow us to take advantage of the vitamins and minerals of vegetables), stand out for their extraordinary antioxidant content, are comforting and help us maintain a healthy body weight.

1. Cream of green with tofu

This green cream is a nutrient pump that will comfort your body to another level. It is wonderful because it contains Swiss chard, spinach and peas that stand out for providing a long list of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The chard relate to your extraordinary contribution in soluble fiber and bring Omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids and beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthinfor his part the spinach they are rich in rich in fiber, vitamin A, B1, B2, C, K, calcium, phosphorous, iron, folic acid, magnesium, zinc and beta carotenes, the latter have powerful antioxidant activity and finally The peas They are a legume that is associated with its great content in vegetable proteins, fiber, are low in fat and are rich source of many minerals such as calcium, iron, copper, zinc, and manganese, in vitamin K for blood clotting. It is no coincidence that it contains tofu, it is not only one of the best sources of vegetable protein that exist, is a food that contains the 8 essential amino acids and that it provides good levels of iron and calcium.

2. Carrot cream

A classic home cooking And best of all, it is a very simple recipe that is considered one of the best vegetable creams to nourish the immune system. The star of this cream of course it’s the carrot which is considered one of the vhealthier vegetables that exist have a significant amount of vitamins (A, B, C and E), minerals and antioxidant compounds. It is also popular for its fiber content and is therefore a good ally of digestive system, its content in potassium and phosphorous I positively intervened in the brain function, is considered a great diuretic and it is rich in beta-carotenes (pro-vitamin A) that are related to beneficial effects on the skin, vision and others. For its part, garlic is considered one of the medicinal ingredients oldest and most valued, it is characterized by being a wonderful natural antiseptic, antibiotic and antifungal and it is a great cleanser which helps to remove all toxins. The onion is a carrier of unmatched mineral wealth Specially in calcium and magnanese, it is also one of the best sources of vitamin B6 which is related to benefits in the cognitive functioning and brings good levels of vitamin C that boosts immunity.