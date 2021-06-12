The two 2021 Grand Slam champions had to save a match point on their way to the title

Barbora Krejcikova she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets in the final at Roland Garros, thereby becoming the second Grand Slam champion of the season. Although she showed superiority over her rivals throughout the tournament, the reality is that she came close to being eliminated as she lifted a match point in her match against Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. The funny thing is that it is a situation that had also happened at the Australian Open, where Naomi osaka -winner of the contest- had saved a match ball in her duel against Garbiñe Muguruza, corresponding to the fourth round. An interesting piece of information provided by our colleagues from The Tennis Talker.

Both women’s Grand Slam title winners in 2021 have saved MPs on their way to the title ……. Osaka —-

Australian Open Champion

MP saved v Muguruza —- Krejcikova —-

French Open Champion

MP saved v Sakkari —- – The Tennis Talker (@TheTennisTalker) June 12, 2021