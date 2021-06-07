the “Twitter Patreon” where the most popular users earn money for their tweets

In February of this year Twitter announced for the first time Super Follows, a new subscription system within Twitter that allows users to charge (and others to pay) for tweets. We have had no further information on it since then, until now new details have been leaked.

Software researcher Jane Manchun Wong has revealed new features of the Super Follows Twitter subscription. Through it, the most popular Twitter users will be able to request money in exchange for showing some of their tweets, which will only be available to those who pay a subscription to the user in question.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

According to the screenshots shared by the researcher, the program will be available to those with 10,000+ followers and are active users of the social network. Users who meet these requirements will be able to request the subscription.

Twitter says that through Super Follows users will have the possibility to offer exclusive extra content. Likewise, these users will have a special label to designate that they are special. Twitter also shows an estimate of how much money the user can earn per month depending on how much they subscribe to and how many percent of their followers pay for it.

As an interesting point, Twitter also asks users to specify other places where they share their content exclusive. They mention Facebook, Patreon, Subtask, Twitch, YouTube and … OnlyFans as prominent networks. And it is that porn will not go unnoticed, among the categories that the user must define their content is also pornography.

The new ways of monetization on Twitter

Over the last few months we have seen how Twitter is implementing new ways to monetize the social network. Their main business model is advertising, however recently they have launched new features where the user can pay money directly. This does not mean that advertising disappears.

The most developed system so far is Twitter Blue. Launched a few days ago in Canada and Australia, it is the Twitter subscription service. Through it, users have some extra features like undoing tweets or changing the app icon.

On the other hand we have Tip Jar, a feature in testing through which users can receive tips from other users In a direct way. In this case it works through external accounts such as Venmo, PayPal or Patreon.

These two forms of monetization will be joined at some point by Super Follows. Everything indicates that the subscription will be $ 4.99 per month.

Via | Jane Manchun Wong