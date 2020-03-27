In these days when we are not sure what will happen to live concerts due to the contingency in the world due to the coronavirus, thousands of artists have decided to give concerts via streaming, taking advantage of the fact that technology unites us in this times. Here we have told you about a lot of musicians who are raffling to keep in touch with their fans and others like Elton John who are planning virtual performances for charity and now Twitch has decided to join in doing the same.

The popular platform for live streaming is doing its bit now, although what they are planning is something that we have not seen flat out to date. This March 26 they announced that they would take the world Twitch Stream Aid, an event in who plan to bring together musicians, athletes and personalities from the gamer world with a common goal, to entertain many people around the world and at the same time help fight the coronavirus.

Twitch Stream Aid goes live March 28 at 9am PT.

Stars from the worlds of music, gaming, and sports are coming together to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

Starting this Saturday, March 28, the transmission will begin, and within the musical lineup that will be present we have practically everything and for all tastes, as personalities such as Joe Jonas, Diplo, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, Die Antwoord, Steve Aoki as well as gang members the size of Cage The Elephant, Empire of the Sun, Bastille, Silversun Pickups, The Chainsmokers, OneRepublic, Young The Giant, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers and more.

As if this were not enough and in addition to the musical performances, there will be other events for everyone who loves video games like tournaments with celebrities playing Fortnite and Uno (yes, we just found out that there are tournaments of that game that has destroyed friendships and families) as well as athletes like the star of Formula 1 Lando Norristhe golfer Greg Norman and the NFL cornerback Richard Shema playing with each other.

As we said before, this event is beneficial, because all the profits and donations that Twitch gets from the show will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that the World Health Organization has. And if you do not want to see the event too much and want to help, throughout this week the community on the platform will be able to contribute to this noble cause.

If you want to put your granite and throw some pretty interesting shows, you can see the Twitch Stream Aid starting at 10 in the morning this Saturday, March 28 just HERE.