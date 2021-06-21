the twist that highlights a recurring problem at Disney

‘Cruella’ hit theaters in Spain on May 28

‘Cruella’, the prequel to ‘101 Dalmatians’ of which so much is talked about, has been a success on Disney + and has a sequel already on the way, but it also highlights a problem in the long-running company.

The movie at least passes the Bechdel test with flying colors, as it has brilliant female leads who are far more interested in their own ambitions than romance. It even highlights relationships between women, relegating male characters to supporting and supporting roles.

Watch out, movie spoilers are coming below

But the problem with all this brave new feminism is that the mothers in the movie are still evil or martyred. The result is that, no matter how well you do in other ways, this maternal aspect undermines other messages of equality.

‘Cruella’ begins with what seems like a beautiful mother-daughter relationship when young Cruella (or Estella as she is at the beginning of her life) is seen adoring her mother Catherine, even if she doesn’t always agree with her. be kind, empathetic and in tune with your daughter’s idiosyncrasies, but this, of course, means that she is not allowed to last longer than the first ten minutes of the film, meeting her end at the hands (or paws) of three aggressive Dalmatians. (However, it is not really their fault, as we will find out later.)

Catherine’s death is not an anomaly if you look back at Disney movies through the decades when ‘good’ mothers don’t usually last long. Take, for example, the scene that traumatized generations of children where ‘Bambi’s’ mother is killed by hunters, or the more recent ‘Frozen’ series, where Anna and Elsa’s deceased mother casts a loving but absent shadow. , about both movies.

Which often leaves us with villains who function as one-dimensional versions of “bad” mothers. In ‘Cruella’ it turns out that the woman Estella thinks is her mother is not at all. We find out that the true villain of the film is his biological mother, the Baroness (splendidly played by Emma Thompson), who demands attention wherever she goes and puts her own brilliance above all else.

However, one of the scenes that really consolidates her monstrosity is a flashback to Estella’s birth. The baroness is unhappy with her pregnancy and wants to get rid of her newborn daughter.

But the literal suggestion here of the henchman turned good guy John (Mark Strong), is that only a narcissist could be sad to find herself pregnant, and that this ambivalence is indisputable proof of her evil nature.

This is surely an insult to all women who have ever questioned their desire to have a child, suggesting that this is one step away from infanticide, murder, and abuse.

Because her moral shortcomings are framed in this way, the Baroness becomes the torchbearer in a long list of Disney mothers and stepmothers for whom turning away from maternal stereotypes places them beyond redemption. Apparently, we still can’t imagine anything more horrible than a woman who is not naturally selfless and motherly, or worse still, who does not want children at all.

Even ‘Cruella’ in the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ is directly opposed as a single and brusque woman to the kind wife and dog mother, Anita. But isn’t it depressing that we’re really no further than the evil stepmother metaphor?

The additional problem is that the other side of motherhood hardly gets better press. Take Mother Gothel in Tangled, for example, who embodies all of our worst fears about mothers restraining and restraining us and wanting us to be their babies forever for their own purposes.

The scene where Rapunzel leaves the castle for the first time against her mother’s wishes is hilarious, but there’s also something painfully real about the way she oscillates between joy and abject guilt, so difficult is it to shed the ties. invisible from maternal influence completely.

There is a common thread between both types of “bad” mothers, whether they are the suffocating and manipulative or the disinterested and cruel. They share a certain flavor of jealousy and an unwillingness to make room for the beauty, talent, and youth of the next generation.

And since this is as true for Snow White’s wicked stepmother in the 1930s as it is for more modern villains like Mother Gothel or the Baroness, it suggests that Disney still has a little distance to go to shed the shackles of stereotypes. sexist.

After all, isn’t it a bit problematic to assume that older women who still want to be relevant and see themselves must necessarily become evil and desperate in their pursuit of such goals?

Plus, there’s a good deal of hypocrisy in the movies that portray their heroine’s beauty as intrinsically tied to her goodness, while also blaming older women for worrying that their own character-defining beauty may be fading.

Even movies like ‘The Little Mermaid’, without any literal mother characters, pick up on this theme. Úrsula is not a mother in any traditional sense, but she is still driven to her wrongdoings by the desire to control and manipulate others, and the need to steal the charm of the young and beautiful protagonist. It is therefore a kind of generational fight that pits older and younger women against each other, excluding the possibility of much warmth or mutual support.

Perhaps because ‘Cruella’ is a progressive film in other respects, its anti-mother rhetoric stands out even more, especially when we realize later that Cruella’s ‘bad’ mother is responsible for killing the ‘good’ one. As for metaphors for the dangers of suppressing our own maternal instincts, it is quite clear, although it is also clumsy, simplistic and old-fashioned.

But there is hope for future Disney deals, as another film from the past few years managed to escape these patriarchal sinkholes.

In ‘Vaiana’, the main character’s mother is not only fundamentally decent and caring, but her grandmother gives the film her spiritual heart. She is absolutely warm, wise and compassionate, but she also carries her own power with her, stepping outside the limitations of her society and encouraging her granddaughter to do the same. It’s nice, and strangely subversive, to see an older woman in a Disney movie being allowed to take on that role. Perhaps in the future, we will not only see more mother figures like this one, but also more female villains who are not defined by their attitude towards children and the younger women around them.

‘Cruella’ makes clear the continued presence of this problem, but doesn’t seem ready to fix it yet.

