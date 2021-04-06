The Twins and the Blue Jays win

04/06/2021 at 04:08 CEST

EFE

The veteran designated hitter, the Dominican Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam After missing the first down, adding a solo home run and double, starter Matt Shoemaker kept Detroit hitless in the fifth inning and Minnesota Twins beat Tigers 15-6 by beating.

Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for the Tigers. He made his major league debut Sunday and hit a home run on the first pitch he received.

Cruz came in with the bases loaded in the second and the Twins already up 2-0. He sent a hit down the line in right field that missed, but was close enough for a replay review. That call was confirmed, but then Cruz made the next pitch over the left fence. The Twins scored five runs in the second and Cruz homered again on a fifth of five runs. Limited to pinch hitting service in Minnesota’s inaugural series in Milwaukee, Cruz returned to his normal role with the return of the designated hitter to the Twins’ lineup. After hitting his two home runs, he doubled up and scored in the sixth. Cruz hit a fly ball in the ninth that was caught on the warning track.

Harold Castro, from Venezuela, pitched a hitless ninth inning with the Tigers. Detroit scored five with two outs in the bottom half on a solo home run by center fielder Victor Reyes and Baddoo’s slam.

Shoemaker (1-0) held off the Tigers without a hit until Venezuelan catcher Wilson Ramos hit a two-out home run in the fifth. He allowed three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and earned his first win since April 9, 2019, before sustaining injuries. Shoemaker, a native of Michigan, has dominated the Tigers in his career, going 5-1 with a 0.79 ERA in seven starts against Detroit.

Dominican José Ureña (0-1) lasted only three innings in his debut with the Tigers. The right-hander allowed five earned runs, four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He made 66 pitches in the first two innings alone.

Reliever Randy Dobnak, who entered the Twins up 15-1, allowed those five runs in the ninth, but was credited with his first save of the season after pitching the last three innings.

The game was delayed by rain for 52 minutes at the start, and when it started it moved slowly, due to the good hitting that the Twins presented. Minnesota finished with 14 hits and received 11 walks. All six Detroit pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. The Tigers threw 215 pitches in the game.

Toronto also wins

Opener Steven Matz struck out nine batters on his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each had home runs in consecutive shifts and the Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 6-2. Toronto, which is 3-1 for the first time since 2015, took a 4-0 lead in the second inning after Semien hit a two-run homer and Biggio followed with a two-out solo walk off the Los Angeles starter. Rangers Mike Foltynewicz (0-1), who took the loss.

The party also had a record attendance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the controversy of the boycott of the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, to make the ceremonial launch for the decision of the Major Leagues to remove the headquarters of the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The Rangers announced a packed with 38,283 spectators for the 50th Texas opener and the second at the $ 1.2 billion Globe Life Field, which seats 40,518 and opened last season. Advertised attendance does not include courtesy tickets. All 30 games of the stadium’s debut season were played without fans last season because of the pandemic. Major League Baseball allowed 28% capacity for the National League Championship Series and the World Series that were played at this stadium last October. It had the largest audience of 11,472 fans. Last month the Rangers indicated that they would allow full capacity after Governor Abbott announced that the facilities would be allowed to operate at 100%.

Matz (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, a longer start than any of the six he had last season, when he was 0-5 with the New York Mets before being traded to Toronto in January. The left-hander threw 62 of his 91 pitches through the strike zone, walked away, hit a batter and closed out his performance with four straight strikeouts.

The Latin batting of the Blue Jays featured Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 3-1 with an RBI and a run scored.