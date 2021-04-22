The Twin Melody suffer a mishap in ‘El hormiguero’: “It seemed something strange …”

After the interview with Santiago Segura, José Mota and Florentino Fernández, who came to El hormiguero this Wednesday to present the tour of their show The sense of humor: Two fools and I, It was the turn of the section of the TikTok specialists of the program, the Twin Melody.

“Today I told my daughter mermaid who came to El hormiguero and I asked him if he wanted me to say hello, but he said no, that her dream was that you follow her“Segura commented to Aitana and Paula.

Twin Melody, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

The sisters answered that they were going to follow her on the social network and asked the guest’s account of the little girl, who replied: “She is seven years old and private, she only has six followers and I don’t let anyone follow her, but you do “.

The tiktokers explained that they were going to perform a dance that went viral on social networks, the glowsticks challenge, with some wands of light distributed over their body and, in this way, that only their silhouette could be seen while they danced with the lights on the set off.

As soon as the music started, the Twin Melody began to dance, but within seconds they suffered a mishap. The wands of light that one of them had in the leg detached, giving rise to some curious and funny images for the spectators.

Twin Melody suffer a mishap in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

“Very well saved”, highlighted Pablo Motos, while the sisters, laughing, replied that “It has come loose and it has seemed something strange.” Segura, for her part, added that “it was beautiful, but I’m going to call it ‘Squiggle mutilation'”.