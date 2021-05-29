The Twilight Saga returns to theaters, after 13 years

The Twilight Saga returns to cinemas, after 13 years | INSTAGRAM

The famous Twilight saga is back in the movies today, that’s right, the most famous vampire franchise to date in which we have as protagonists Kristen Stuart and Robert Pattinson based on novels written by Stephanie meyer just after 13 years of being officially released in theaters with its first installment.

That’s right, this movie comes back to “Kinépolis” in case you have it close by and you are a fan of the saga, it is your next destination in addition to the fact that the other films will continue to arrive on the billboard every Friday.

For that reason, the first movie arrived yesterday, May 28, the next one will arrive on June 4, the sequel being the new moon, then it will arrive. eclipse until June 11 and finally sunrise part one on June 18 and sunrise part two on June 25.

Bella returns to Edward and his suitors at Spanish movie theaters so that fans can relive the best moments of these pieces of entertainment that caught an entire generation as well as having an excellent price.

The cinemas that re-release the franchise are Alzira (Valencia), Nevada (Madrid), Plaza Mar 2 (Alicante), Diversia (Madrid), Ciudad de la Imagen (Madrid) and Granada (Granada).

In case of latin america we’ll have to keep waiting to see if Cinépolis or some other cinema offers this service.

The Twilight saga was a cinematic event thanks to the large number of fans who dragged Meyer’s novels. Stewart got into the skin of the protagonist, Bella Swan, and Pattinson in that of the vampire Edward Cullen. The biggest actors to come through the franchise are Taylor Lautner, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, Peter Facinelli, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mackenzie Foy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Sheen, Jamie Campbell Bower, Rami Malek and Christian Serratos.

In total, the franchise managed to exceed 3,000 million dollars, made history.

The Twilight saga follows Bella Swan, a young woman who goes to live in Forks (Washington) with her father. There, at the institute, she meets Edward Cullen and his family, a group of vampires. The story tells the love story between the two.

Although the story created by Meyer ended with the novel Breaking Dawn, the writer has continued to create content set in this universe. In 2015, bookstores welcomed the publication of Twilight: Life and Death. This book, whose launch marked the tenth anniversary of the saga, is a version of Twilight in which Bella and Edward switch genders. The protagonist is a young man named Beau and the vampire a woman named Edythe. In 2020, Meyer published Midnight Sun, which tells the story of Bella and Edward from the latter’s point of view.