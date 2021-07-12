The Twilight of Conor McGregor

The image of Conor McGregor exiting the Octagon on a stretcher after his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 went around the world. The icon is global, so no one has talked about it. Y That fame of the Irishman, precisely, has diverted the focus from what the fighter should really take into account. Its decline is evident. With no injury involved, everything indicated that Conor was going to be knocked out, just like in January. The ‘Diamond’ had him under control and the punishment he inflicted on him in the first part of the fight was the test. It is time to consider the future seriously.

The comings and goings of McGregor, who has officially retired three times, have been constant in recent times and that has affected his performance (he has had problems, recognized, with alcohol and has been involved in many problems extra sports). The trilogy against Poirier was his last chance and it cannot be said that he wasted it … but the result is not good. It seemed that the Irishman had prepared himself thoroughly, but he showed the same deficiencies as six months ago: lack of distance, slower speed than usual and, most importantly in a puncher, he doesn’t terrify his opponent because he doesn’t connect as hard and when he does his opponents are able to resist.

That, added to the zeros in your bank account, does the rest. His ego is very big and he claimed that he was in the cage because it is what he loves, but You do not fight the same being a humble plumber than after winning 180 million dollars in 2020. It all adds up and the image that ‘The Notorious’ gave was worrying. For all that and also for its fragility. First lace and then physical. In January, Poirier also injured the same leg, although this time he was not injured. They are signs that he must value and meditate a lot. She is 32 years old (33 on Wednesday), but in MMA we have seen these early sunsets other times (the most obvious being Ronda Rousey) and it is a sport that cannot be played. So far, his boss has not put pressure on him. Despite being beaten in three of his last four fights, Dana White thinks of another chapter against Poirier … at least for now.