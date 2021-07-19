The ‘Twilight’ movies, from worst to best

Twelve years have passed since the premiere of the first ‘Twilight’. Yes, twelve years, you read that right. If you are an unconditional fan of this vampire story, you will be delighted because the five movies in the saga can already be seen on Netflix. Surely on many occasions you have had the eternal debate with your friends about which of all is the best. Well, Rotten Tomatoes has put an end to this unknown and has developed a ranking from worst to best.

‘Twilight’ has never had much critical support. In fact, a few years ago it was rated as the worst movie in the history of cinema by the audience of the Ranker website. And let’s see, we are not too surprised because if we start to analyze some of his phrases … they have fabric (the intensity level was through the roof). But finally, leaving these questions aside, we wanted to bring you the classification of the saga in order from worst to best, according to the critics of the aforementioned website.

The films of the ‘Twilight’ saga, ordered from worst to best

Which worst scores has obtained on Rotten Tomatoes is ‘Dawn. Part 1’ and, therefore, it ranks as the worst of the five films. The best valued is the first, ‘Twilight’. Do you agree? Here we leave you the complete ranking, from worst to best.

5. ‘Dawn. Part 1 ‘(2011)

4. ‘New Moon’ (2009)

3. ‘Eclipse’ (2010)

2. Sunrise. Part 2 ‘(2012)

1.’Twilight ‘(2008)

By the way, did you know that Stephenie Meyer, the creator, had other actors in mind for Bella and Edward? The first was to be played by Emily Browning, while the second would be played by Henry Cavill himself. We would have loved to see that!

