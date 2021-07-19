The Twenty-seven, the US and NATO denounce a series of cyberattacks from China and urge Beijing to take action

Josep Borrell (Photo: POOL via REUTERS)

The Twenty-seven, the United States and NATO have denounced this Monday a series of “significant” cyberattacks detected from China and have called on the country’s authorities to take a step forward to investigate and respond to these activities.

In a statement, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the Twenty-seven has indicated that the European Union has exposed attacks that have “significantly” affected the economy, security and democracy in the Union. “The EU and its Member States have assessed that these malicious activities have occurred from the territory of China,” the note underlined.

However, the European bloc avoids pointing out the authorities of the Asian giant and attributes them to two groups of hackers that operate from Chinese territory and are dedicated to the theft of intellectual property and espionage.

“This irresponsible and harmful behavior causes security risks and significant economic loss for our governments, institutions and private companies and has shown the systemic effects for security, economy and society,” explained the bloc, although at the moment it does not set a balance on the total damage inflicted on its institutions and industries.

In any case, the EU urges Beijing to follow international standards on cyber threats, in such a way that it does not allow this type of activity on its territory and takes all appropriate measures to “detect, investigate and stop” attacks.

Regarding actions at the international level, the Twenty-seven have expressed their commitment to act against this behavior in the digital domain and are committed to advancing in an action program under the auspices of the United Nations to guarantee that all states adhere to responsible behavior.

To this end, Member States will increase cooperation through the exchange of information and diplomatic channels seeking to strengthen global resilience in the digital space and international cooperation in managing these threats.

The US aims directly at the Chinese government to create “an ecosystem”

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has directly accused the Chinese Government of promoting the creation of an “ecosystem” that has facilitated cyber attacks on other countries, and of promoting these criminal actions “for their own financial benefit ”.

The Secretary of State has pointed to the Ministry of State Security of the Chinese Executive and has confirmed that the US Department of Justice has indicted three officials of the aforementioned ministry and one of its contractors.

Along the same lines, NATO has demanded that the authorities of the Asian giant act responsibly and in accordance with their international commitments.

“We condemn malicious cyber activity that seeks to destabilize and damage Euro-Atlantic security and affect the daily lives of our citizens,” the Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest executive body, said in a statement.

Without wanting to point directly at Beijing, as the US or Canadian authorities have done, NATO has asked China to commit to fulfilling its international commitments and to act responsibly in the digital space.

“We reiterate our willingness to maintain a constructive dialogue with China based on interests and areas of relevance to the Alliance, including cyber threats,” the Atlantic Alliance indicated, after recalling that its defensive mandate includes deploying the means to defend against threats. in the digital spectrum.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

