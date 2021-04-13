The TVE correspondent in China tells of the uncertain situation in which it finds itself

Mavi Doñate, this Sunday on TVE. (Photo: TVE)

China admitted on Sunday that the vaccines they have developed against the coronavirus do not have high protection rates. The country’s top disease control official, Gao Fu, said their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them with others to give it a boost.

According to Brazilian researchers, the effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, is 50.4%. Sinopharm’s would have an effectiveness of 79.3%.

This news has caught the millions of people who have been vaccinated with Chinese drugs on the wrong foot. Mavi Doñate, the TVE correspondent in the Asian country, has told on her Twitter profile that she had already received the first dose of Sinopharm.

“China recognizes that its vaccines are of low efficacy and is studying the possibility of mixing doses. I got the first dose of Sinopharm on March 23 and then they told us that it was dangerous to inoculate another vaccine if at least six months had not passed. I do not understand ”, has indicated the communicator of the public chain.

Doñate, in a response to the political scientist Euprepio Padula, has acknowledged being calm, since with a dose of the vaccine she will have generated some immunity: “The investigation is open but I trust myself. In my case, here I cannot inoculate others, but I prefer this than nothing ”.

“It could be that it avoids the contagion less, but we will always have some antibodies so that it is less likely to develop the disease in a serious way,” he commented.

