The TVA paradox that chapter 4 of ‘Loki’ reveals

The Loki series does not stop giving surprises and chapter four just released on Disney Plus has given several of the most amazing. But especially, he emphasized several things that can completely change Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new stories – based mostly on the possibility of the multiverse – now seem to find specific weight in their own rules. But above all, the fourth chapter of Loki showed that the TVA seems to be the excuse for some more elaborate, complex and potentially lethal secret.

But beyond its revelations, the chapter also brought a complex look at the way the agency works. And that also involves Loki, his strange psychology and his future. If you’re wondering how the TVA was able to locate Loki and his variant when they were about to die on Lamentis -1, there’s a reason.

And one that encompasses everything the argument has raised so far. Loki has just crossed the line of speculation about the nature of reality. And also the way the TVA controls the so-called Sacred Time Line. Which includes that supposed “destiny” to which the entire universe is bound inevitably whatever it does.

The TVA and the inevitable

According to the first chapter of Loki, the Time Keepers and the TVA protect the Sacred Timeline. That is, a central timeline that sustains reality and prevents a great conflagration between dimensions. Such a control also supposes something very specific: a destination. According to Mobius, every creature in the universe is destined to fulfill a role. Which in theory destroys the possibility of free will.

The bureaucrat took considerable time to explain to Loki that his existence had “made others reach their best.” Timelines flow in a series of events that occur in an order that sooner or later benefits the TVA’s goal. When the line breaks, and a temporary break of any style occurs, the TVA considers it a serious infraction. So the so-called variants responsible for such a circumstance are destroyed along with the line.

Of course, and like the comic, TVA agents – both within the agency and soldiers – are blank sheets. And although in their traditional version they are clones, on television they are creatures without a past with a single objective.

Always according to Mobius, who in turn repeats what he believes, they were created to exercise the office of protecting time. Time and time again, TVA agents, soldiers, and other officials are committed to avoiding a supposed “confrontation” between universes. Which, of course, implies that their place in reality is also subject to a specific destiny.

Now, and as Sylvie made clear, the whole story related to the TVA target appears to be false. Which also implies, as the character himself insisted, that the Universe tends to chaos in search of freedom. And that freedom is directly related to breaking the concrete paradigm that makes free will unthinkable for TVA.

In chapter four it was shown that the idea of ​​destiny is not just a method of control. Also that free will is a way of subverting the agency’s dominance over what happens. And this is where a major break in the tone and plot of the series occurs. Also from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which until now was based on a single reality.

Loki and his variant: an uncontrollable line

In chapter three, Loki and Sylvie had considerable time for conversation, to listen to each other and ultimately empathize. Loki, who had always kept his distance from everyone around him, found in Sylvie an equal. Not only because it was one of his variants, but also because he was someone who could understand him. And in whom could he understand. That small but significant nuance dismantled the idea of ​​a Loki whose only destiny is loneliness and lies.

But the chapter goes further. That inexplicable connection broke what the TVA assumed was Loki’s timeline, creating a nexus of its own that was identifiable. A rupture of space and time so important as to be detected by the agency.

What actually happened? The chapter explains a little later. In an attempt to punish Loki, Mobius leaves him locked in a time loop. And very much in the style of what usually happens on TVA, one that includes memories and special pain. In the scene we see Lady Sif, who yells at Loki and reminds him “That he will always be alone.” The memory is repeated in a long line until, finally, Loki ends up admitting that he did not want to hurt: “I just wanted attention.”

The plot uses the notion of self-discovery and the pursuit of personal goal to understand what is wrong with the TVA. What makes its very purpose impossible and makes it clear that it is a trap. If it is really possible to break the paradigm of destiny, the TVA tries to create destinations rather than ensure they are met. Further, analyze a powerful and suggestive idea. In reality, the TVA does not go after those who threaten the Sacred Timeline. He does it against those may rebel in one way or another against the role that the agency assumes must play.

Loki understood Sylvie on a deep level. That caused a new line to be created – or a new perception – that made him a danger … but also saved him from certain death. So the great mystery of the TVA is not the way it controls time. In reality, it is how he tries to condition and destroy those who transgress the order.

And what order is that? The one who supposes that the protection of the Sacred Line of Time prevents the existence of free will.

