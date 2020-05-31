Sonsoles Ónega has become the great bet of Mediaset and it seems that it is on the way to becoming its new star presenter. The Madrilenian, 42, has been chosen by the network to co-present La casa fuerte, the new reality that Telecinco will premiere soon once Survivors comes to an end. Ónega, who belongs to a whole saga of journalists, will insert in this way Ya es mediodía, the daily magazine that she has been presenting for two years, to put herself at the forefront of this totally new format for her. While Jorge Javier Vázquez will continue as master of ceremonies every Thursday in the new reality show in which several famous couples will be confined to a villa, Ónega will be in charge of leading the gala every Sunday in prime time.

A jump into the void for which the parachute has been put on, as tonight opens with the latest debate of Survivors. “I am like a presidential candidate who is facing government elections. I have been on the campaign trail, Saturday is a day of reflection and Sunday is the elections, ”he jokes on the other side of the phone about his nerves in case he will live up to the expectations placed on it. The political jargon carries it in his veins and continues to be part of his speech, something normal considering that for ten years he devoted himself to parliamentary information.

Daughter of the renowned journalist Fernando Ónega and sister of Cristina Ónega, director of the 24 Hours channel of Spanish Television, no one in the area of ​​Sonsoles found it strange that she wanted to dedicate herself to journalism. Shortly after graduating from the San Pablo CEU University of Madrid, the little one of the Ónega took her first steps as an editor and news reporter with the help of Iñaki Gabilondo on CNN +, where she coincided with today’s Queen Letizia Ortiz with whom she has a good friendship. When the 24-hour information channel disappeared, he continued to cover courts for Cuatro for three years, and in 2008 he joined the news broadcasts of Telecinco, where he was a parliamentary chronicler for a decade. A work that in 2015 earned him the Silver Antenna awarded by the Association of Radio and Television Professionals. Her characteristic bangs and short hair and her integrity when reporting on politicians made her his hallmark so that her last name was in second place.

In 2018, the chain put her in charge of Ya es mediodía, a gathering that would cover the gap between Ana Rosa’s program and Telecinco Newscasts that sought to compete with the audience of Al Rojo Vivo. Something that at first cost until political events were added to the events and a space for the heart press, an even more unknown terrain for Ónega and in which she defined herself as “a fish out of water”. Now, more familiar with the characters of the social chronicle, she dares to make the definitive leap to the show. “I have spent years reflecting on the social effect caused by a control session and a Survivors gala. In the end the first breaks the country, and the second makes you forget that entrenched country, “he says.

“He gives me a lot of respect, like everything. I learned a lot when I was on the street. It’s already noon, it has taught me the last hour and the event and now I intend to learn entertainment, “says who has gone from putting on mascara and blush in front of the rear-view mirror of the car to having a time marked on the ladder for hairdressing and makeup. In this program, however, he has shown his most human side. He has been excited, has supported collaborators and has even met his father for the first time on a set. It was during the chain’s 30th anniversary when father and daughter starred in an emotional scene in which both showed their mutual pride, which even made the voice slack and tear the presenter out. “He is my teacher. My father and sister, with whom I share daily experiences, are my references and also my confessors ”.

He went to them when they offered to co-present the new reality show. The first one who called was his father and he, just as when he asked for advice to leave the news to present from a set, he said the same thing: “Be yourself and stand up.” Although she consulted their decision, she was clear on her answer. “I said yes right away. I didn’t spend too much time on it, maybe it’s irresponsible, ”he jokes.

In addition to his great professional stage, he adds a magnificent streak with another of his passions: writing. And it is that for years, Ónega combines her work in front of the camera with the one she does outside of it as an author. In his track record he already has five published novels and on June 2 he launches the sixth, A Thousand Forbidden Kisses. “I enjoy writing so much that it is my moment of greatest evasion and fun,” he admits.

Jealous of her privacy, she did not usually grab headlines for her private life until the beginning of this year, when it was known that the presenter was separated from her husband, the lawyer Carlos Pardo, after eleven years of marriage and two children in common, Yago and Gonzalo, of whom he has spoken on some occasion to refer to them as “the best decision of my life”. Also when the little boy, Gonzalo, nine years old, was diagnosed with diabetes and the journalist became a staunch defender of good nutrition. It is with his children with whom he tries to spend as much time as possible when work allows him, and also with his friends, those with whom he coincided during his time as political chronicler – some occupy a seat in the Congress of Deputies – and who They have encouraged him in this new television project.

He respectfully watches its premiere on an entertainment set, but is not afraid of what they will say because he knows that his professionalism will remain intact. Now she will make the same effort to discover the story behind each of the characters who achieved fame at the time when she dedicated her time to understanding the judges ‘rulings or translating the politicians’ messages. Let the show begin.