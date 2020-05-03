Turkey has positioned itself as one of the countries that produces the most series content, since they have earned a place for the success they have had among the people. Different genres but all full of drama, make your audience can not be removed from the TV, so we bring the Turkish series worth watching.

‘Arabian Nights’

The Turkish classic adapted to television. Sherezade is a model who discovers that her son is ill and needs to pay for treatment, for this, she will have to make different deals with her boss in exchange for her son’s cure.

Erca Hercai ’

Series released in 2019, a drama in which love, passion and betrayal predominate. Hercai is the story of an impossible love between Reyyan and Miram, the big problem is that Miram only wants to take revenge on Reyyan’s family, so already married to her, he will try to get closer to make life impossible for them.

‘FATMAGÜL’

Based on the novel from the same country written by Vedat Turkali. Fatmagul who is the protagonist, is a girl who was abused or four men who cross her on the beach. The entire Fatmagul family finds out and decides to turn their backs on him, in addition to marrying one of the abusers, that’s when a story full of revenge begins.

‘Forbidden love’

Adnan is a wealthy and widowed man, who has become one of the most coveted singles. Fatma, a widowed woman with two daughters approaches him with the intention of conquering him, everything is complicated when Adnan accepts the insinuations but only because he is interested in one of Fatma’s daughters.

‘Sila: Captive of love’

Another Turkish series worth watching, Sulla tells the story of a woman who was handed over and sold to a powerful man with money as a child. There, the protagonist lives a comfortable life, of luxuries and excess. However, everything changes when her royal father appears to take her to her birthplace, claiming that her mother is very ill and wants to see her. There, she will be forced to marry to save her brother’s life and after his threats.

‘Medcezir’

Medcezir is a Turkish adaptation of one of the classic series we have all seen: The OC. In its ‘made in Turkey’ version, it maintains its essence of adolescence, love, drama. Yaman is the protagonist and his life changes when his brother steals a car and is arrested. His brother’s lawyer will see Yaman’s talent and invite him to live with him, become his protector, take him in, and encourage him to study.

‘The Secret of Ferinha’

Feriha Yilmaz is a young janitor’s daughter who lives in the basement of a luxurious building in a high-class neighborhood. The protagonist gets a scholarship to study at a private university and becomes the center of attention so she will have to lie to fit in among her new colleagues and even among the most popular in the university, Emir Sarrafoglu, who is interested in her.

‘Elif’

Elif is a Turkish television series that tells the story of Melek, a servant girl who falls in love with a member of the family she works for, the Emiroglus. The love between them is reciprocated but impossible: Kenan falls in love with her but her mother does not accept the relationship with the maid and sends her away.

Mrs. Fazilet and her Daughters

One of the greatest successes of Turkish television, and which is also to come to our country through Image Television, Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m. Mrs. Fazilet lives with her two daughters after the death of her husband and her only goal is to become rich. A selfish lady who considers money or power to be the only or most important thing, but “survives” with a modest life while managing to achieve what she yearns for, in a small house and feeling like a failure. Everything will change when Mrs. Fazilet and her daughters, Ece and Hazan, meet a respected and wealthy family that they will try to take advantage of.