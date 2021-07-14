The Turkish pivot Sertac Sanli is already one more culé

07/14/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

The Turkish pivot, Sertac Sanli, already worked this Wednesday as a culé player, on a very special day, in which he was able to visit the facilities of Barça, the Camp Nou, as well as the Barça Store of the Camp Nou, and the Museum, with the presence of its director, Jordi Penas.

Sanli, In his first professional experience outside Turkey, he was very interested in knowing the history and curiosities of FC Barcelona, an experience that he enjoyed with his partner, ‘hallucinated’ by the grandeur of the blaugrana club.

Sanli, together with the president and the manager in charge of the section, Josep Cubells

After that morning walk through all the facilities, The player finished his introduction to the Culé Universe, at Barça Studios, where he was also able to visit the facilities and at the same time, carry out his first interview as a Barça player.

Sanli and his wife, hallucinated with the Camp Nou

After that great morning, The player went to the club’s offices to formalize his new contract, where he isThe president of the club, Joan Laporta, accompanied by the manager in charge of the section, Josep Cubells.

The general manager, Juan Carlos Navarro and his assistant, Mario Fernández, were also present at the time of signing. to welcome the first signing of the new Barça season, to which more additions are expected.

The Turkish pivot learned a bit about the history and successes of the section at the Barça Museum

Laporta talked for a few minutes with the player and his wife, in a very relaxed way, wishing him all the luck in the world in this first stage in his career outside of his country. No doubt the Turk has already become one more culé without even having started the preseason of Barça from Jasikevicius.