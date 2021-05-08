The Turkish F1 Grand Prix is ​​in danger

On April 28, we announced that the Canadian GP would be replaced by the Turkish one. Now the latter is also in danger, like other events on the calendar

May 8, 2021 (09:00 CET)

The Turkish F1 GP is in danger. In 2020 Hamilton got his seventh title there

The reason is the “red list” of countries that Britain is drawing up., those who suffer a great impact from COVID-19. And among them is Turkey, which will enter that list on May 12.

Great Britain requires people traveling from those countries included in its “red list”, to hold a 10-day quarantine in government-approved hotels. The scheduled date for the Turkish GP is June 13.

From there, the 7 UK-based teams, F1 and FIA personnel, cars and all equipment, would have to travel from Istanbul to Great Britain. The cars have to be checked in the factories of each team, and then sent to France, for the Grand Prix dispute from June 25 to 27, and a week later to Austria -2 to July 4.

Now the FIA ​​and F1 face a new challenge, and there is the option of doing an extra Grand Prix at Paul Ricard before the French GP, or having two in Austria.

This “red list” also affects the Champions League final, which will take place on May 29 in Istanbul between two British teams: Manchester City and Chelsea, so it is being tried to take place in Great Britain.