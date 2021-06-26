The Turkish Cakir will direct the Croatia-Spain

06/26/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

The Turkish Cuneyt Cakir has been appointed to direct this Monday the Croatia-Spain match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the European Championship, which will be played at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Cakir will be assisted by his compatriots Bahattin duran Y Tarik ongun, the fourth official will be the Swede Andreas Ekberg and the German will be in the VAR Bastian Dankert.

Born in Istanbul 44 years ago and international since 2007, he will direct his third game in this European Championship, after Hungary-Portugal and Ukraine-Austria.

It is one of the most common in European competitions in recent years (he refereed the 2015 Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus), as well as international meetings of teams in the rankings and in the final stages.

Cakir was the fourth official in the final of Euro 2012, in which Spain beat Italy 4-0, and the main official in the semifinal in which the team Vicente del Bosque beat Portugal in the penalty shootout.

In the last European Championship, the Turk also led Spain, in the defeat in the round of 16 against the Italian team by 0-2

Croatia has fond memories of the Ottoman. It was the referee for a 2-0 win against Serbia in 2013 and for the semifinal of the last World Cup in Russia, in which the checkered team beat England in extra time (2-1).