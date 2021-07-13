The TSJ of Aragón knocks down restrictions on hotels and nightlife

A customer on a terrace of a bar in Zaragoza, in a file image. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The Superior Court of Justice of Aragon (TSJA) has overturned this Monday the restrictions that the regional government has imposed on the hotel business and nightlife. In the order, the very precautionary suspension of points 5.1.a and 5.1.q of Order SAN / 790/2021, of July 8, 2021, issued by the Executive as sanitary regulations for the control of the pandemic, is agreed.

The Justice throws the obligation to the hotel and restaurant establishments not to exceed their opening hours beyond 23.00. It also knocks down the outdoor and indoor capacity of nightlife venues, which may not exceed 50%.

The request for very precautionary measures has been presented by the Association of Coffee and Bar Entrepreneurs of Zaragoza and the province and by the Provincial Association of Party, Dance and Nightclubs of Zaragoza.

The Government of Aragon has time until July 16 to make its allegations

The magistrates maintain in the order that “it does not appear,

a priori and in the absence of what can be alleged by the administration, a direct relationship between the hospitality industry and the birth of the new outbreaks, nor can it be seen as inevitable that the maintenance, while the precautionary process is ventilated, of the opening hours , or that of the capacity of 75%, gives rise to an increase in infections ”.

In addition, according to the judges, “the fact that most of the most vulnerable population is forcibly vaccinated reduces the severity of eventual outbreaks and their impact on the hospital system”, and therefore “the decision of the measures cannot wait for the precautionary measure to be resolved ”.

“Ultimately, as is public and notorious, there have been the end of high school trips, as well as the end-of-year parties, often with characteristics of a“ bottle ”, as has been seen in the media, that have generated the new outbreaks, which arose in coastal areas and later exported to the interior ”, the car reads.

The Government of Aragon has time until next July 16 at 2:00 p.m. to make its allegations about maintenance, lifting or modification of the measure agreed by the TSJA Chamber

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

