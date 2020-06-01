Where can we find more truths or, at least, better quality truths? In the novels? In art? In your own feelings or those of others? In our conversations with others? Is science? In religion?

It is undoubtedly an interesting debate because very difficult to define concepts are used.. For example, the real one “true”.

What is the truth?

In everyday speech it is so easy to make yourself understood, and yet in more academically strict settings it is a word that is generally meaningless because it has different meanings.

There is the legal truth, the subjective sensible truth, the objective truth of a measuring device, etc. But none of them alludes to the Truth, in capital letters.

Because the only way to know the Truth is to know everything about everything, reach the Omega Point, have a meta-knowledge of reality itself (which forces us to leave the universe or reality and contemplate it without being part of it … because mere contemplation is an interaction that alters the truth).

So in science I even prefer to use the word “model”: an explanatory model has been found that fits with other explanatory models and for which we have indexed the concatenation of evidence that has led us to this one. And, in addition, it is reproducible by anyone.

And that model will continue until someone finds an error in it and / or finds a more accurate explanatory model. So the Newtonian model is true, and the Einsteinian model is also true … but which model is better? We know that the Einsteinian is more complete, but also that the Newtonian is still useful for macroscopic objects.

Truths in fiction

Having said which, it can be understood that in the scope of literature or fiction in general a truth can be found. The one that allows you to penetrate a person’s speculations, empathize with them, understand that the world is a much more complex place than you thought, that your prejudices were just that, prejudices, that sometimes there are beautiful things that had happened to you unnoticed, and a long etcetera.

Perhaps when I affirm that I trust scientific truth more, I am simply referring at the epistemological level, for two reasons.

The first, because science addresses subjects infinitely simpler and more affordable than the truths of any other field (there are even soft sciences that tackle such intricate truths that they are not even considered science by many, such as psychology or sociology). Science faces problems that can be easily reduced to formulas. They are in themselves reducible to univocal, universal languages. These are findings that we could perfectly share with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization, because they are more obvious to the senses, there is little interpretation.

The second, because we can get to know why we know what we know, how we got there, clearly and clearly for anyone who undergoes basic training. Conversely, Marxist theory or economic liberalism is based on premises that cannot be verified, in leaps of faith, more in ideologies than in evidence. Scientific theories, by contrast, exclude these factors as much as they are capable of.

Thus, a scientific truth is more robust because, although extremely complex, its explanations are actually simplified models of reality that are useful at the operational, pragmatic level. So I can trust them more easily.. That is why they seem superior or more valid to me. Because they are not bombastic, rhetorical, pretty, intuitive, beautiful … they are usually very simple, humble, self-convinced ideas that can be substituted at any time, counterintuitive and even ugly, horrible. It is not always so, but the fact that it is so is already very significant.

The deepest truths of science are not even intelligible by our brain, but must be translated into formulas or languages ​​that only allow a certain practical approach by the expert (and sometimes not even that), because they are truths that cannot even be imagined, assumed, since beyond the cognitive limits of our brain… like trying to assimilate the total number of stars in the universe or the number of atoms that make it up. Even the very thought that right now allows me to write these words.