Former Minister Sérgio Moro said on social media that the “truth was told, exposed on video” after Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Federal Court, released the ministerial recording on April 22. The images are considered key pieces in the investigation that investigates the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police.

“The truth was told, exposed on video, messages, testimonies and proven with subsequent facts, such as the dismissal of the PF General Director and the change in the superintendence of RJ. As for other topics shown in the video, each one can make his assessment “wrote Moro.

In a statement, the defense of former minister Sérgio Moro stated that he ‘received the decision of the dean with respect and serenity’. “The decision allows the authorities and civil society to verify the veracity of the ex-minister’s statements in his statement from the government and in his testimony to the Federal Police, on May 2”.

“Minister Celso de Mello’s decision underscores the Brazilian democratic advance, restraining any type of authoritarian rapture and reaffirming the sovereignty of the law and the values ​​of the Citizen Constitution,” said criminalist Rodrigo Sánchez Rios, who defends Moro.

Between threats, offenses and profanity, the images show Bolsonaro demanding changes in the government and putting pressure on Moro and the other auxiliaries on the grounds that he will not wait “to fuck my whole family”.

“But it’s the bitching all the time to hit me, messing with my family. I’ve tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro, officially, and I didn’t succeed! dirty, or friends of mine, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to our structure. Change it! If you can’t change it, change your boss! Can’t you change his boss? Change the minister! full stop! We are not here to joke “, said Bolsonaro.

The president claims that he referred to his personal security, which is done by the Institutional Security Office (GSI), and not by the PF. According to the transcript made by the PF, the minister of GSI, Augusto Heleno, did not make any intervention at that time. A report from Jornal Nacional, published last week, showed that the president made changes – and even promoted servers – in his personal security weeks before the meeting without any difficulty.

Moro, in turn, claims that the meeting would be proof of Bolsonaro’s political drive to interfere in the corporation. The former minister also handed investigators exchanges of messages on cell phones.

