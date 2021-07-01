The truth of the mess between Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casimero

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

When Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KO) (in the photo) defeated Nordine Oubaali a few weeks ago and reigned again in boxing, it was announced that he would fight against John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KO) on Aug. 14 in a unification fight.

Casimero had an appointment with Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KO) on that date for his WBO bantamweight world title, but the Cuban agreed to step aside for Donaire and Casimero, in one of the greatest fights between Filipinos in history, to unify their world crowns. The condition, in addition to a probable economic gratification that has not transcended, was that he face the champion with several belts in his possession.

Already when all this seemed practically closed, the magic of boxing has appeared. That magic that makes Floyd Mayweather say that Gervonta Davis will not face anyone outside of PBC, that magic that grants world titles on demand, that magic that makes Thurman say that he does not know Jaron Ennis to avoid him, that magic that he has to Terence Crawford, one of the best boxers of any weight, standing year after year. It is the incredible capacity that our discipline has to destroy itself. Sorry, boxing is not to blame, but rather a few botarates who, doing a disservice to Noble Art, insist on destroying it from the inside with their practices.

In this case, the equation is simple. Donaire, the last minute guest, has said that he is getting off the fight. Nonito seemed to start with the excuses early, saying through his wife that there were some misunderstandings in the anti-doping practices prior to the Philippine fight, making a bit of a queasy about an issue that finally seemed to be resolved satisfactorily.

According to the Donaires, Casimero was not enrolled in the so-called VADA, voluntary tests to ensure the cleanliness of the fighters, but VADA itself made them retract, stating that yes, that Casimero was submitting to those guidelines. Later, Mrs. Donaire pretended to be offended by statements by Ángel “Memo” Heredia and some other person from her opponent’s team, about that previous episode, demanding a public apology from Casimero and his surroundings under threat of not fighting. The apologies for those obviously unpleasant and irreproducible phrases have not come, and the WBC bantamweight world champion has said he will not unify against his compatriot. Rigondeaux has stuck to his mobile phone again, because right now it is the most real option again.

According to some sources, what would really happen is that, after Naoya Inoue’s last victory against Michael Dasmariñas, he would have tired of such inferior rivals and would have demanded a total unification as soon as possible. Donaire does not hide that the reissue of his tremendous fight of 2019, which would now be a triple world unification and a gala of a lot of money, is on his mind. Therefore, Nonito, whom from these lines we admire for his sporting career and behavior on the ring, would have tried to finely get away from the lawsuit against Casimero (although very subtle, to be honest, it has not been).

We will see how all this ends, because August 14 is already six weeks away and we do not want to stay, as fans, without any of these good fights for that night that promised so much, with many interesting galas in England and the United States.