There have been hundreds of rumors of the content « Satanic« which has the famous song » Asereje « and here we will introduce you to the truth of meaning of the song, something that the same composer confessed.

More than 15 years passed when the truth about the choir myth of the song Asereje, because people claimed that it was something devilish.

It was in 2002 when the famous song of Las Ketchup was released, which became a phenomenal success in many parts of the world, especially for its strange choir.

Back then it was said that if you played backwards you could hear devilish phrases, but years later the composer clarified what he says.

Thanks to this, many people stopped thinking about the supposed satanic content that the song had, because even in many places listening to it was forbidden.

The song arose from the parody about the first rap of the group Sugar Hill Band and he was born from a game with his son.

I invented Diego, that character who liked to dance that song from twelve o’clock at night … It was an unprecedented success, beyond what was achieved by ‘Macarena’, a song that really launched stardom in the United States . In the case of ‘Aserejé’, the production was totally Cordovan and from there it rose to fame, « the newspaper quoted the composer as saying. »

In the song the name « Diego« of which the composer spoke, is so taken that when listening to his favorite subject, the song of Sugar Hill Band, fails to articulate the English words well, so his attempt to sing it in the already known results:

Asereje, ja deja tejebe tude jebere sebiunouba majabi an de bugui an de buididipí « .

But the funny thing is that it actually says that it’s something completely different, which given the explanation is perfectly understood to which the composer was referring.

I said a hip hop, hippie to the hippie The hip, hip a hop, and you don’t stop, a rock it out, Bubba to the bang, bang boogie, boobie to the boogie To the rhythm of the boogie the beat » .

However that song could not achieve not even half the success of « Asereje », and even the same musician of the original song did not recognize it.

On the other hand, Ketchup are a female group of Spanish pop from Andalusia, Córdoba made up of four sisters.

And as expected, his song Aserejé was a worldwide success, selling 8 million copies and positioning itself in the position 103 of the best-selling singles in the history of music worldwide.