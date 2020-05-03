Carlos Retegui, better known as El Chapa, he was a guest at TNT Sports and gave an overview of the future of his son Mateo, who in June ends his relationship with Estudiantes and would have to return to Boca. However, the coach stated that they still do not know what will happen.

THE MATEO RETEGUI EXPERIENCE IN STUDENTS

“I remember the day it debuted in Boca, I couldn’t believe it. I heard the voice of the stadium and I was crazy. I am very grateful to Guillermo, to Gustavo, to Professor Valdecantos. One day I was taking math with Carlitos (Tevez) and I said to him: ‘It came in for you, how crazy.’ ”

“When he came to Estudiantes he ate a bank, but he always told me: ‘Dad, they teach me something every day.’ Students are family, in the country. Alejandro (Sabella), Sebastián (Verón), Juan Ramón (the Sebastián’s father.) It is a huge club, he always messaging himself. Juan Ramón adopted him as a son or so. The other day he appeared in a photo hugging Javier (Mascherano), Marquiros Rojo, and (Mariano) Andújar. a club that has a great sense of belonging, you go to the bathroom and you have a photo of (Carlos) Bilardo ”

“I tell him to go to all of them, to do his best. On the gymnastics court people would repute them, there was Diego (Maradona). But he likes to be puted, ha. He likes sports, he’s crazy He likes to kick the ball. Now he has Fede González and Martín Cauteruccio, who have a route and they want him. ”

“In Students they love him a lot, they tell me on the court. I am no longer the Chapa coach of Las Leonas, now I am the father of Mateo”

THE FUTURE OF MATTHEW: MOUTH OR STUDENTS?

“Now we have to see what happens because the link ends in June and he has to go back to Boca. We don’t know what will happen. Today he is in Estudiantes and he has to do his best for Estudiantes. And if he has to go back to Boca, well … he is going to return to one of the largest in the world. He has friends in Boca and he has friends in Students … he is just a kid … He turned 21 years before yesterday ”

“I always get up in the morning and I hope football will come back, ha. Because I’m desperate and Mateo too. He’s training here twice, he’s crazy, ha. Whatever comes, it’s best. But I always tell him he has to give his best wherever he is, for his teammates, for the coaching staff, for the leaders they trusted, for the shirt and fundamentally for the people who leave everything to go see them. ”

