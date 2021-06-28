The truth depends on how you look at it. ‘Cruel Summer’ trailer

Amazon presents the official trailer of ‘Cruel Summer’, a psychological thriller produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Iron Ocean Productions that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video around the world (except the United States and Canada) next Friday, August 6.

Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple (‘The Sinner’), Bert V. Royal (‘Rumors and Lies’) and Tia Napolitano (‘Grey’s Anatomy’) are the executive producers of this series whose first season consists of a total of ten episodes . In turn, Napolitano works as showrunner, while Max Winkler (‘Wild Land’) has directed his first episode.

‘Cruel Summer’ is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90’s. A beautiful and popular teenager disappears, and a girl, with no apparent connection to her, goes from being a sweet and shy girl to the most popular out of town to finally become America’s most despised person.

Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutirrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew star in this series whose peculiarity is that, like ‘The Affair’, each episode is told from several points alternative view.

Finally, to mention that the series has already been renewed for a second season by Freeform, the platform in charge of its distribution in the United States.

