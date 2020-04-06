In all likelihood, all fans of UFC know the next photo shared by Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones after their legendary fight in 2013. A fight that recently entered the company’s Hall of Fame.

Now we know the true story behind this image thanks to the statements of “The Mauler” in a recent interview in MMA Junkie.

“I was walking around, waiting to get out of the hospital. I think a friend of mine saw Jon lying on the bed. I was in another room and my friend Jon was outside. I took a look and saw him lying there. I went up to him and showed him some respect.