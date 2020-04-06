In all likelihood, all fans of UFC know the next photo shared by Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones after their legendary fight in 2013. A fight that recently entered the company’s Hall of Fame.
Now we know the true story behind this image thanks to the statements of “The Mauler” in a recent interview in MMA Junkie.
“I was walking around, waiting to get out of the hospital. I think a friend of mine saw Jon lying on the bed. I was in another room and my friend Jon was outside. I took a look and saw him lying there. I went up to him and showed him some respect.
“We were talking about the fight and my friend wanted us to take a picture of ourselves and we did. If I remember correctly, I think it was more like giving me some credit for the fight. We also talked about how good it was. We talk about the details and things like that“