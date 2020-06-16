José Iribarren, representative of Nicolás Gaitán, gave an overview of the chance that the former Atlético Madrid and Benfica footballer will return to Boca for next season.

“I did not speak to anyone, but the possibility of Boca is always. He is a fan of the club and always liked the idea of ​​coming back. But nobody spoke to me. The Nico thing is very recent, four or five days ago he left Lille, it is not something that has come for a long time. There was no call, “said the agent, in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Along the same lines, he explained why Gaitán’s return never took place in the past: “I even talked to (Gustavo) Alfaro in February of last yearBut you couldn’t because you earned money that you couldn’t pay. When he was free it was time to come and six months before he had been talking to (Nicolás) Burdisso, who told me that he wanted me to come back if they won the elections … “.

“Whoever the president was, if he wanted to play in Boca, he was going to play. He had left MLS to return to Argentina and Boca was his priority. If the Board of Directors was the same and the Sports Director was Burdisso, he would speak to him. But they changed the Commission, the Sports Director and even the coach and it may not be to their liking, they are things that can happen “, added Iribarren.

However, he clarified that the arrival of Gaitán has nothing to do with politics: “The possibility was left open with Burdisso, but later he was politically linked with (Christian) Gribaudo and nothing to do. If he returned to Argentina, it was for Boca, whether Gribaudo, Ameal, (José) Beraldo or whoever it was “.

“Proposals always come and one listens to everyone. Let’s find a project and something good for him. It can be from anywhere, but the important thing is that it is a good project, a good place and one where you are happy. He is now 32 years old, he has three or four years left in his career and he wants to enjoy playing where he likes “, he closed.