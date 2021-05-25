The truth about the Poli Díaz case

Roberto Stephan

On April 15 at 12:30 p.m., the charismatic and controversial boxer Poli Diaz He was arrested by agents of the National Police Corps in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria when he was preparing to renew his ID at the northern district police station. The fighter had issued a search and arrest warrant with direct entry into prison by the criminal court No. 30 of Madrid for not having appeared before his honor to hold a trial in which he is accused of a crime of assault and injury.

Given the non-appearance of the Vallecano and due to the seriousness of the matter (a prosecutor’s request and a private indictment of three years in prison), the criminal magistrate ordered what in police matters is called a search and arrest code 10.

In recent months Policarpo was enjoying a renewed popularity greatly increased by his return to the ring in a remember exhibition match in the purest American style a la Mike Tyson. Strolling in a suit from set to television set and echoing in all the media and journalism of the country, the image of a new Poli Diaz totally rehabilitated from that bad life full of excesses and bad habits seemed to have disappeared as part of the distant past. .

But is that Poli always has an ace up his sleeve and whether for one thing or another he always has a place in the headlines of the national press, for better or for worse, and that is that everything that can be news about his overwhelming person, simply and simply sells a lot. Spanish boxing regains his fists and his character, Poli Diaz never goes unnoticed, he continues to have what they call jerk.

The days of the fighter behind bars are already being fulfilled waiting for the trial date to be set, according to sources close to the promoter Unlimited Global Challengers, a well-known sports representation company that governs the designs of the colt in this new stage. The oral hearing will take place around the first fortnight of June. Something that remains to be determined is whether the trial will be held by videoconference Madrid-Las Palmas or Poli will be transferred from the Salto del Negro Penitentiary center to the Iberian Peninsula by plane and with an escort. Be that as it may, the Colt will inevitably have to face this matter by grabbing, like the one who says, the bull by the horns and without any possibility of escaping.

This medium has learned that Poli’s experience in prison is not being as dire as it might seem at first. Undoubtedly, a jail is not a recommended place, and staying in a penitentiary is not a dish of good taste for anyone, even in Spanish prisons which have good facilities. The behavior of the Potro with the prison officials is excellent and of maximum respect with the rest of the inmates, according to staff of the board of directors of the Las Palmas I penitentiary have communicated to the boxer’s lawyers.

Very collaborative and always complying with the security guidelines established in the internal regulations by the prison treatment board. Participating in the cleaning and maintenance tasks of the gallery, he goes to the gym regularly, goes for a run in the courtyard first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, and attends sessions of the different occupational workshops organized by the educators.

This new setback suffered at fifty-three years of age has been a real problem in the face of the celebration of his fight in November.

Antonio Ricobaldi, CEO of Unlimited Global Challengers, has commented in various media that due to the imprisonment of his ward and depending on multiple other pending serious trials, different prestigious sponsors (which were going to have a prominent role in the sporting event) they have backed down by withdrawing substantial financial contributions.

Another important handicap is that the international federation that was going to provide Policarpo and his opponent with the proper licenses and medical insurance, has blocked such approval for the time being and until further notice, as this unexpected imprisonment clashes head on with the sports and legal statutes of the body pugilistic in question.