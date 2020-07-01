Despite its intimidating appearance, the so-called ‘flying fox’ does not pose a risk to humans since its diet is based on guavas

By: Web Writing

Philippines.- The images of a bat in Philippines They have gone around the world, this after having been vitalized through social networks.

It happens that the specimen belongs to the bat breed known as flying fox, which is the largest in the world. These can measure up to 170, centimeters from end to end of their extended wings.

Despite the fact that many people expressed their fear of the animal through the comments, this unique animal does not pose a risk to humans, since its diet is based on fruits.

According to the testimony of a resident of Philippines, the body of these animals usually measures more or less the same as a medium dog. According to him, the preferred food of these rodents is guava.

« Hi, I’m from the Philippines. I can confirm it, they have a huge wingspan but their body really is not as big, but more or less like that of a medium-sized dog (or a little smaller). And yes, they only eat fruit, especially guavas. They are also very tame »



However, some have doubted that it is a copy of flying fox because the animal that appears in the photo is completely black.

Unfortunately the flying fox Filipino is an endangered species because poachers murder them for their fur and meat.

(With information from Russia Today)

