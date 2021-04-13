The truth about Samuel Molina’s positive

Since the issue of the positive of Samuel Molina, which we talked about in ESPABOX in his day, his team managers Heredia Saga they want to clarify to the public what happened:

-On December 5, 2019, a week before the fight in defense of the Spanish lightweight title against Iván Tomás, Malaga champion Samuel Molina noticed significant swelling in his feet, due, according to the doctor, to the nutritional diet he was carrying out to maintain the weight for the day of the fight.

-The doctor prescribed a common medicine to reduce the edema and that could be in conditions. The team did not consider that a product that a doctor prescribes without any problem could cause effects on doping control, so no one was informed of the fact, thinking that it was a safe product in that sense.

-Apparently, this drug contains a substance that in large doses serves to mask other doping substances, but in Molina’s case, it only appeared in a small amount, which, as the Doping Agency itself told him, it seems certain that it had no intention to be used to mask doping, but exceeded the allowed limit.

-That is why the sanction is so light. Information about the drug cannot be given by the Data Protection Act, as recommended by the Agency.

With this, the Saga Heredia team is confident that an issue that has been minor, but that has harmed Molina and has paid for it, will be settled.