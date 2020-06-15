© Provided by .

Donald Trump supporters parade in Florida to celebrate his president’s birthday.

Hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump went out on their yachts and paraded in a dozen flotillas, or « trumptillas », throughout the state of Florida, to celebrate the birthday of the President of the United States this Sunday.

Hundreds of boats sailed from Florida’s main marinas waving American flags or carrying the acronym « MAGA » written on their helmets, alluding to Trump’s slogan, « Make America Great Again ».

« People make him look like a racist, but he isn’t and I’m here to celebrate. And besides, happy birthday, Mr. President! » Said Rachel Cramer, who was dancing on a boat leaving Fort Lauderdale to join. to a flotilla of dozens of boats that were heading to Boca Ratón.

Cramer was wearing a Republican President’s mask and a T-shirt that said « Trump 2020 – hell your feelings. »

Further north in Jacksonville, the water parade by Trump brought together some 1,000 boats, according to estimates by Duval County, to which this heavily Republican city belongs.

Last Thursday, the Republican party announced that Trump will be invested as a presidential candidate in late August in Jacksonville, instead of Charlotte, North Carolina, as originally planned.

The change of venue was due to the fact that the president wants to celebrate this event without distancing measures or amphitheaters enabled at medium capacity due to the pandemic, and the Charlotte authorities refused to grant that exception.

The « boat parades by Trump », also called « trumpillas », are a new way of expressing support for the president in times of coronavirus, and at a time when the president is launching the campaign for the November elections.

The initiative emerged in early May in Florida, when residents were more respectful of demands for social distancing, something that has been neglected after this phased reopening in this southeastern state.

In addition to Jacksonville, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, « trumptillas » were also organized in the cities of Tampa, Pensacola and Sarasota on the west coast, as well as in the keys, in the extreme south.