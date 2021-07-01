The Trump Organization will face criminal charges this Thursday



The Trump Organization will face criminal charges.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

The so-called “D” day for the Trump Organization has arrived, as New York prosecutors are expected to file criminal charges against the company and the CFO on Thursday. Allen Weisselberg.

Although the former president Donald trump will not be charged, for now, of any crime, allegations against your company are expected to have political and legal consequences.

Previously the Manhattan District Attorney’s team, Cyrus Vance, I had anticipated that although the ex-president would not face charges this time, the investigation that that office conducts in conjunction with the attorney general of New York, Letitia james, had not concluded.

According to reports from media such as The Wall Street Journal, the charges would result from investigations of several years into the way in which the Trump Organization He has managed his finances and the payment of taxes, although the specialized newspaper in investments indicated that the accusations would be related to the fact that the company’s employees avoided paying taxes on additional benefits such as cars, apartments and other bonuses they received through the company.

President Trump and the representatives of his company have remained silent on the legal actions to come, although on Monday the former president considered that the practices of his company are similar to those of “many others.”

“They filter, lie and campaign based on information that has already been analyzed in the many other investigations that I have faced. Now they just leaked that they gave us one day, today, to present our case on things that are standard practice throughout the US business community, “he said in reference to the deadline his lawyers had to expose why the company was not charged. “In no way (is it) a crime. They also know that no matter how strong our case is, they will work hard to embarrass us and the Republican Party. “

The investigations against the former president and his company began in 2019, after his former lawyer Michael Cohen recognized payments to alleged former lovers of the Republican, including Stormy daniels, in order to keep quiet.

Little by little, the investigation was expanded and Cohen himself participated as a witness, noting that the result “would not be good news” for the former president.

At the same time, prosecutor James initiated an investigation into suspicious business practices of the Trump Organization, since the value of some properties had been inflated to convince creditors. The investigation led to the summons of Eric Trump, who refused to do so, but had to give in to a decision in court.

At the end of May, the prosecution in charge of James reported that he was joining the investigation of Vance’s office and went from a civil matter to a criminal matter. The case had taken a major turn when the Supreme Court authorized Vance to review the former president’s tax and financial reports.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization on a criminal basis, together with the Manhattan prosecutor, “said at the time the spokesman for Fabien Levy.

Former President Trump has accused the investigations against him and his companies of a “witch hunt”. It is unclear if any of his children will face charges.