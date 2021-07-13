The Trump Organization dismissed its chief financial officer accused of tax crimes



Allen Weisselberg (center) spent 48 years in the Trump Organization.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / . / .

The organization Trump He has removed his chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, of several of its subsidiaries, after he was officially accused of tax crimes on July 1, The Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

According to sources cited by the Journal, this measure has been taken in the context of a possible change in duties, responsibilities and even the title of Weisselberg, who pleaded not guilty to the crimes he is charged with, which include grand theft, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of documents as part of an alleged 15-year plot to evade taxes.

The same sources maintain that Weisselberg, who has been with the company since 1973, is expected to continue with the Organization.

The newspaper cites as an example the Trump Payroll corporation, in which Weisselberg was listed as treasurer, director, vice president and secretary in the official records of the state of Florida.

For a week, he has been the eldest son of the tycoon, Donald Trump junior, who is registered as executive vice president, director, secretary, treasurer and vice president of this subsidiary.

Last week, Weisselberg also stepped down as director of the Scotland Golf club in the UK, according to the Journal.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the indictment brought against them by New York prosecutors on July 1.

Weisselberg and company representatives appeared in a Manhattan court a day after a grand jury indicted them in the framework of the open investigation into the business of former US President Donald Trump.

The faithful accountant, 73 years old, appeared handcuffed before the judge and next to the Prosecutor’s Office that maintains that the Trump Organization operated between 2005 and mid-2021 a system with which it paid Weisselberg and other executives “under the table”, giving them an important part of their compensation so that the payment of taxes could be limited, both by individuals and the company.

After the hearing, Weisselberg was released, although he was ordered to surrender his passport to prevent an escape abroad.

