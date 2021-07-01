The Trump Organization and its finance chief were criminally indicted before a grand jury in NY



Trump Tower, headquarters of the Trump Organization, in New York City.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, they have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The newspaper, which cites two sources familiar with the matter, reports that the accusation will remain secret until tomorrow Thursday, so it is unknown for now exactly what charges are imputed.

According to various media today, it is expected that the company of former US President Donald Trump and Weisselberg are charged with alleged tax crimes as a result of a lengthy investigation by New York prosecutors.

For now, the New York Prosecutor’s Office has not officially confirmed the accusations, which would be the first in the framework of the investigations that the Manhattan district attorney has maintained for about three years Cyrus Vance.

Among the accused Donald Trump is not in principle, but Weisselberg is, A key figure in the company and whom prosecutors have been trying to convince to cooperate with the investigation, according to multiple sources.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the financial director of the Trump Organization would have rejected those proposals and you will be charged with charges related to tax evasion, after the Prosecutor’s Office has studied for months if he and other company employees illegally avoided paying taxes on some compensation they received such as vehicles, apartments or tuition in private schools.

If prosecutors can show that the company and its executives systematically dodged paying taxes, they could file more serious charges, the newspaper added.

The Washington Post adds that prosecutors are confident that Weisselberg ends up testifying against Trump to reduce your own legal problems.

Investigations into the former president’s company have accelerated in recent months, with several executives being called to testify before a grand jury in preparation for possible indictments.

The investigations have included possible tax, insurance fraud and other criminal offenses, allegedly committed before Trump’s arrival in the White House.

These could include inflated appraisals, unjustified allowances, and duplicate accounting, ultimately not paying or paying very little taxes for years, as has emerged.

The Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, achieved a great triumph last February, when he gained access to years of Trump’s tax returns after a long legal battle in which the Supreme Court ended up rejecting the arguments of the former president for those documents kept confidential.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also been investigating the secret payments of money that the Trump electoral campaign made to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from making public an alleged sexual relationship with the then presidential candidate, since they could violate the legislation of the New York State.

In May, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was conducting a parallel civil investigation into Trump’s company, He announced that he was joining the criminal avenue opened by Vance.

Trump resigned from day-to-day management of the company while in the White House, but it is unclear what role he now plays in the network, which he continues to own through a trust run by his older sons and Weisselberg.

The former Republican president has at all times denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly denounced that the investigations are the result of political persecution by Democratic prosecutors.

With information from .