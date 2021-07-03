The Trump Organization and its finance chief, indicted in New York for alleged tax crimes

Former United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: Brandon Bell via .)

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, will be indicted this Thursday by a New York grand jury and are expected to appear before a New York judge, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper, which cites two sources familiar with the matter, reports that the accusation will remain secret until today, so it is still unknown exactly what charges are being imputed.

According to several media outlets on Wednesday, the company of former US President Donald Trump and Weisselberg is expected to be indicted for alleged tax crimes as a result of a lengthy investigation carried out by New York prosecutors. For now, the New York Prosecutor’s Office has not officially confirmed the accusations, which would be the first in the framework of the investigations that the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, has maintained for about three years.

Among the defendants is not Trump in principle, but Weisselberg, a key figure in the company and whom prosecutors have been trying to convince to cooperate with the investigation, according to several sources.

Charges related to tax evasion

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump Organization’s financial director would have rejected those proposals and will be charged with charges related to tax evasion, after the Prosecutor’s Office has studied for months whether he and other company employees illegally avoided paying taxes on some compensations they received such as vehicles, apartments or tuition in private schools.

If prosecutors can show that the company and its executives systematically dodged paying taxes, they could file higher charges …

