The Trump Administration seized the phone records of four journalists

Donald Trump at a Conservatives rally in Florida (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

He has left the oval office of the White House for months, but his Executive still has something to talk about. The government of former US President Donald Trump secretly obtained the telephone records of four journalists from The New York Times, as published by the medium itself.

The Trump Administration has had access to the private data of these professionals through the Department of Justice. This body seized them as part of an investigation to find out the sources of the leakage of classified information. Specifically, it has affected the records of journalists Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael S. Schmidt, during the first four months of 2017.

It is not the first time something like this has happened under Trump’s mandate, this case has been added to the one that occurred with reporters from The Washington Post and CNN. These facts have been brought to the attention of reporters by the Department of Justice itself, now in the hands of the Biden Administration.

Threat to press freedom

With this information, the Trump Administration would have had access to the identity of the journalists’ sources, an issue that the director of the New York newspaper, Dean Baquet, has described as very serious, since it threatens the freedom of the press.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.