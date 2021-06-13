The Trump administration confiscated data from congressmen and investigated the White House lawyer

Democratic leaders of the United States Congress They promised this Sunday to investigate the seizure of metadata of progressive congressmen by the Department of Justice during the government of the president Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Both the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as the Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, announced that they will try to get answers from those who were responsible for the Department of Justice under Trump, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.

“Under President Trump, the Justice Department broke the rules in many ways”Pelosi said during an interview with CNN.

Pelosi was referring to the revelation in various media outlets that the Justice Department under Trump allegedly required and seized metadata of progressive representatives in Congress from the Apple company in order to investigate the leaks to the press about Russia.

The congressional investigation will take place in parallel to another internal investigation that has been initiated by the inspector general of the US Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz, to determine if that agency – which must act independently of the White House – was carried away by partisan considerations .

The seizure of metadata affected the chairman of the House Intelligence committee, the Democrat Adam Schiff, to the congressman of the same party Eric Swalwell and relatives of the legislators, including a minor.

In addition, as reported this Sunday by the newspaper “The New York Times”, the Department of Justice demanded in February 2018 Apple to provide data on the accounts of the then White House lawyer, Don McGahn, and his wife.

It was on the same date, in February 2018, when the Department of Justice, then under the orders of Jeff Sessions, required Apple the metadata of the Democratic congressmen through a secret order, which was renewed three times until expiring this 2021.

The objective of the Trump administration was to investigate where the abundant leaks to the media about the contacts of the then president’s environment with the Kremlin came from.

According to “The New York Times”, the mechanism used by the Trump administration to investigate the leaks has no known precedents that have affected congressmen.

Within the framework of the same investigation, the department led by Sessions also requested information from journalists to try to find out their sources, as recently reported by CNN and the newspapers “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post”.

The Lower House Intelligence Committee, headed by Schiff, was one of those that led the investigations into Trump’s alleged ties to the Kremlin and later into his contacts with Ukraine, which led to the first impeachment trial. against him.

Former White House attorney McGahn among those investigated

The Justice Department in February 2018 required Apple to provide them with account details for then-White House attorney Don McGahn and his wife.

It is not clear what the Justice Department was looking for McGahn’s data, which He didn’t know about it until Apple informed him about it last month., because the government had prevented the company from revealing those orders to the White House lawyer, adds the newspaper, which cites two people briefed on the matter.

This information is released after several media outlets reported this Thursday that the Department of Justice, under the Trump presidency (2017-2021), allegedly required and seized metadata of progressive representatives in Congress from the Apple company, in order to investigate the leaks to the press about Russia.

This led to the fact that the following day the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, Announce that an investigation has been initiated into the reasons that led the former president to order that seizure of the legislators of both his work and personal environment.

Apple indicated to McGahn that it complied with the requirements of the subpoena, which it received on February 23, 2018, and that it was issued by a grand jury from the Eastern District of Virginia, according to the Times.

Apple declined to tell you what information was provided to the government.

The newspaper recalled that gag orders for subpoenas must be renewed for up to one year at a time, suggesting that prosecutors went to court several times to prevent Apple from notifying McGahn of what happened.

Apple and the Justice Department did not comment to the Times while the former White House attorney declined the paper’s request.

The Times also notes that, although it is not clear why prosecutors obtained the subpoena, it recalled that the Virginia prosecutor’s office was the center of part of the investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign for the 2016 elections led by Robert Mueller.

He notes that one reason for the subpoena could be that since McGahn was the lead attorney for the campaign, it is possible that at some point earlier he would have been among those who were in contact with someone Mueller’s team was investigating in early 2018.

It highlights that another argument could be that around that date, Trump was upset with McGahn on an issue related to the Russian investigation which included a leak.

When announcing the investigation that the Department of Justice has initiated, Horowitz explained that these investigations “Examine the department’s compliance with applicable Department of Justice policies and procedures, and whether such uses, or investigations, were based on inappropriate considerations.”