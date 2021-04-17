the true story of the murderer Charles Sobhraj

The Serpent is the new series of Netflix that everyone talks about. Available from April 2 on the platform, it is based on the true story of the serial killer Charles Sobhraj. On eight episodes explores the French’s scams and crimes, as well as his ability to move between Thailand, Nepal and India with fake passports and his ability to escape international capture.

Netflix, in co-production with BBC One, enriches its content catalog with a story that is reaping great success. It is thanks to protagonists such as Tahar Rahim (nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in The Mauritanian) and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) manages to transform this true story of the seventies into a captivating series.

The Netflix synopsis of The Serpent indicates that between 1975 and 1976, Charles Sobhraj travels with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc through Thailand, Nepal and India. Sobhraj impersonates a gemstone merchant and commits a series of crimes.

He adopts the modus operandi of tricking Western tourists into robbing them, but some end up dead. A young Dutch diplomat becomes involved in that dramatic present and, as a consequence, the criminal becomes one of the most wanted criminals.

Who really was Charles Sobhraj?

Charles Sobhraj was known as “The Bikini Killer” for the clothes of one of his victims or “The snake«, For their extraordinary ability to escape international capture and international controls thanks to their false identities. He began to commit a crime in 1963, the year in which he received his first conviction for robbery. Later, in 1970, he leaves Paris to avoid further arrest and heads to Bombay.

Once in India, he engages in scams and is charged with theft. Again, to avoid capture, he travels between India, Afghanistan, and Nepal on fake passports. Police manage to capture him in Athens, but, true to his style, he manages to escape. He settles in the Far East to, together with his girlfriend Leclerc, deceive Western tourists. The first victim would have been an American who was murdered in 1975. They then found a dead woman in a bathing suit, hence one of her nicknames.

“The Serpent”, as we see in Netflix, it never stands still. You are always on the go with fake identities and difficult to track. A Dutch diplomat goes on his trail for the deaths of two young compatriots.

In 1976 cheats on a group of French students, but they realize his intentions, they manage to notify the police and he is captured. In addition, he is accused of murdering a Frenchman who died after being drugged, among other crimes.

‘The Serpent’, from arrest to arrest

Sobhraj ends up being sentenced along with his girlfriend. While she returns to Canada and claims she is innocent, he remains in prison. After 10 years deprived of liberty, he organizes an escape and manages to escape, but in a short time he is captured in Mumbai. He is sentenced to 10 more years in prison, but this time in India. After serving 21 years of convictions for robbery and murder, and after his extradition requests were withdrawn, he is released and settles in Paris.

In 2003 The Serpent is arrested in Kathmandu and charged with a double murder in 1975 of two young Westerners, and a young American and his Canadian partner. He tries to defend himself by saying that he was not there at the time of the alleged crimes, but is sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2010, the Supreme Court confirmed the verdict issued by the Kathmandu district court and ordered the seizure of all their properties.

In 2014, Sobhraj is convicted in the Bhaktapur district court for the murder of Canadian tourist Laurent Carrière. His health begins to deteriorate and in 2018 he undergoes heart surgery several times. Currently, at the age of 77, still in nepalese jail serving his life sentence.

‘The Serpent’ on Netflix

Although The Serpent is not the best series in the history of NetflixYes, it has obtained a good amount of positive marks from specialized critics. Most agree that the performances and staging are good, but that the interpretation of Tahar rahim does not finish capturing the essence of Sobhraj.

Still the series has a healthy 68% in Rotten tomatoes –With 72% from the audience–. In the case of Metacritic it has achieved an aggregate of 59/100, but a 7.8 / 10 by the audience. IMDb leaves it at 7.7 / 10.

It stars Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj, Jenna Coleman as Marie-Andrée Leclerc, Billy Howle as Herman Knippenberg, Ellie Bamber as Angela Knippenberg, Amesh Edireweera as Ajay Chowdhury, Tim McInnerny as Paul Siemons, and Chicha Amatayakul as Suda Romyen.

More on this topic