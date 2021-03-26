The true story of the Chinese survivors of the Titanic that James Cameron will take to the cinema

Cover of ‘The New York Times’ from April 15, 1912 on the Titanic tragedy. (Photo: John Moore / Getty Images)

The influence of the cinema has made the story of Jack Dawson, Rose DeWitt Bukater and company in the tragedy of the Titanic, in April 1912, weigh much more in the memory. However, in ‘the ship of dreams’, as the Kate Winslet’s character in the 1997 film, 1,496 of the 2,208 who boarded died. Among them were eight Chinese passengers, of whom two died. They are the protagonists of ‘the new installment of Titanic’, The Six, a documentary produced by James Cameron that will hit British theaters in April to tell the true story of these unknown victims, who did not have a easy future.

More than 100 years have passed since the sinking of the most famous ocean liner in history and until now few knew that the six Chinese passengers who managed to survive came face to face with racism. Ah Lam, Fang Lang, Len Lam, Cheong Foo, Chang Chip, Ling Hee, Lee Bing and Lee Ling boarded from Southampton (United Kingdom) with a single passage – for being third class – one way.

They received the great discriminatory blow when they arrived with the rest of the survivors in the Californian in the United States, 24 hours after the shipwreck. They were denied entry to the country. “They were the perfect prototype for the stereotype of the illegal immigrant,” explains Arthur Jones – one of the directors with Steven Schwankert – to Variety.

The filmmaker was aware that James Cameron’s Titanic contained a deleted scene of a Chinese passenger who survived by climbing over a door in the middle of the ocean. In fact, according to the Oscar-winning director in a statement, “Fang Lang’s rescue from the water was the inspiration for the final scene of Jack and Rose & …

