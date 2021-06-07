The true story of the Apple logo

It was 1975 and a logo was needed

At that time, the company consisted of 3 partners, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ron Wayne. The latter, and the original logo, that just take a look at it to appreciate how peculiar its design is. In fact, he was the one in charge of carrying it out. According to him, this logo was born as something old and in it the figure of Newton was represented. That famous scene in which the English scientist drops an apple and results in the formulation of the theory of gravity.

But neither that fact was true nor is there more mystery, Ron Wayne took out his pen and began to make a sketch while his other two partners debated about the future of the company. By then, no one was able to imagine how far they would go. Wozniak, who was in tune with the times, wanted something simple. However, Jobs became obsessed with the apple and the word Apple.

In such a way that Ron Wayne finished shaping that logo so from the 19th century. The most curious thing is that they were fully aware of it. To add to the complexity, the logo was surrounded by a mysterious phrase, too long to be part of any company logo and which read like this: “Newton … a mind always traveling the strange seas of thought … alone ”. Not easy, not simple, not direct. Who could come up with such nonsense?

This logo had an ephemeral duration, it was only present for one year. Complex to reproduce, difficult to observe, although it was plastically beautiful.

It was Steve Jobs himself who commissioned designer Ron Janoff to give it a spin. The company needed something in tune with what it stood for, a computer company. It was to see the logo and associate that image with another type of product. It could well be used as an image for a pub, but not for the company destined to be at the forefront of technological innovation.

Janoff proposed something more direct and simple. Aware of the importance of the apple symbol for Jobs, he worked on the idea. He presented Steve with a colorful logo with a bitten apple. From top to bottom it featured horizontal lines in colors green, yellow, orange, red, purple and blue. At that time he would have been associated with the gay rights movement, but this logo convinced Jobs. A flirtatious apple leaf peeked out from the right side.

This logo was present from 1976 to 1998. Later, the entrance form, although it has gone through blue tones, through absolute black, through a suggestive silver to the current white color. Apple is very faithful to that image that has allowed it to be fully recognized throughout the world. exist various hypotheses about the company name, one of them refers to the suicide of Alan Turing, who died after biting an apple impregnated in cyanide. This neglected and reviled genius was responsible for cracking the devilish code with which the Nazis communicated.

The Apple logo will go down in history as one of the simplest a company has been able to adopt. A word that refers to a very common fruit that has been able to become a brand phenomenon.