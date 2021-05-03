The true story of ‘Nomadland’ and the book that inspired it

“The last free place in America is a parking lot”: There is a country in perpetual motion that has been measuring itself against a newfound freedom for more than a decade. Before the Golden Lion of Venice and the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director Chloé Zhao and Best Leading Actress Frances McDormand, Nomadland was the story of an overwhelming book, written by American journalist Jessica Bruder. “Nomad Country: Survivors of the XXI Century”, the result of three years on the road and more than twenty-four thousand kilometers traveled, is the chronicle of a historical resource: an economic recession and a community of homeless Americans, who are displaced from Interstate looking for odd jobs, no rent to pay and a full tank. A story of a déjà-vu America that Frances McDormand fell in love with and that Chloé Zhao adapted to the script.

Adam McKay’s movie The Big Short, which won the Oscar for non-original screenplay six years ago, is an illuminating summary of the previous episode: Subprime Mortgage Bonds as the Foundation of the American Economy, because come on, do you want me to? Americans stop paying their mortgages? On the one hand, the rise in variable interest rates; on the other, the high-risk tranches removed and stuffed into other bonds – that is, something like dog shit wrapped in cat shit, as explained in the movie with the gift of clarity – and finally the collapse of the system that literally left six million Americans on the streets.

In the new life on wheels the glossary is extensive: vandweller, workamper, camper force if you are framed as a workforce by a giant like Amazon. The new nomads have different names, are almost always older and are all victims of the bursting of the housing bubble and the economic collapse of 2008. Former professionals, white-collar or self-employed workers, exodus of the bourgeoisie and an increasingly devalued middle class and shaky. They reject the term “homeless” and prefer not to have it, because they have a roof, even if it is on four wheels. The advantage is that any sky you want can be on top of that ceiling.

“Many people I knew felt that they had spent too much time losing in a rigged game. And so they found ways to cheat the system,” writes Jessica Bruder in the book. “They abandoned the traditional four walls, breaking the shackles of rent and mortgage. They settled in vans, motorhomes and trailers, moving from place to place in search of the mild climate, and filling their tanks with seasonal jobs.” Their vehicles are named after old rockers and folk groups, they can be sophisticated or simply evoke an independence that few people in their sixties or seventies considered. And they are the most disparate: vans covered in solar panels, battered vehicles that have been made habitable, old Prius and, in some cases, even handcrafted reissues of the wooden carts of the British Romanians of the 19th century.

Hit by the Great Recession, they travel the United States and stop when they find work. And often very little is needed. Hired as camp hosts, for example, that is, a little caretaker, a little maintenance, and a lot of cleaning in the camps. Hard work, but less than the pre-Christmas high season setups at Amazon warehouses: miles and miles a day between merchandise in ships as large as small cities, stretches at the start of the shift that don’t prevent the heavy use of pain relievers and anti-inflammatories in the following hours. It is also enough because the United States does not formalize the retirement age, and historically it has never done so with the idea that the lack of employment brings death a little closer: the American pension system is one of the most recent and also imprecise, especially in times of crisis.

Vandwellers park at night in parking lots not far from the place where they have found work, with a lot of tricks to go unnoticed, from the indication of the chains of shopping centers or activities that tolerate their presence, to the secrets to dribble to the police and night prowlers. Usually fourteen days at a stop, and then they are forced to travel at least forty kilometers. How many people live this life? It’s hard to say: “There is no exact count of how many people live as nomads in the United States,” explains Bruder. “Full-time travelers are a nightmare for demographers. Statistically, they blend in with the rest of the population because by law they must maintain permanent, that is, false addresses. In their home state is where vehicles are registered and inspected. driver’s licenses are renewed, taxes are paid, you vote, serve on a jury, enroll in a health insurance program, and fulfill a litany of other obligations. And living nowhere, it seems, means living in everywhere, at least on paper. ”

Nomadland also recounts in detail the bitterness of the obligatory first step. The foretaste of the value of self-determination is the inevitable sense of defeat and betrayal, the deception revealed in the fable told to all Americans: You can study, find a good job, work hard, and still end up losing. Life on the road has the flavor of rebellion against the rules of the game and revenge against the shackles of rent and taxes: only death offers so much at once, wrote in 1936 the advertisement for a magazine about life in caravan. It was the time of the Great Depression and this mode of transport entered the history of mass production for the first time. Today they are luxury items that do not lack detail, as you can see in our article about the best motorhomes on the market.

Compared to the endless migration to California and its orange groves of Okie, Oklahoma sharecroppers affected by crisis and dust storms, recounted by John Steinbeck in the late 1930s, the Great Recession is a déjà-vu with a difference. substantial, as specified by Bruder. If Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” was steeped in the common dream of going back to life, it is a fantasy among Nomadland’s interviewees that doesn’t seem to exist. America is becoming one big garden, and it is no one’s private garden: Residential income segregation, a sense of inadequacy, and topographical demarcation between rich and poor are memories that do not produce nostalgia. And in those moments when secrecy and loneliness can seem like a burden, the homeless community has remedies in store like the Rubber Tramp RendezVous, a great periodic gathering, inspired by those of the mountaineers of the 19th century at the end of the season of the skins. They meet, exchange information and resources, share time and experience, and are essential for those who feel more than part of the van, the great family of the camper van that is a home for them.

Says LaVonne Ellis, once a journalist, salesperson at sixty-seven, in the book: “I found my people, a group of misfits who surrounded me with love and acceptance. By misfits, I don’t mean losers and laggards. They were Americans. smart, compassionate, hard-working people who fell off their blindfolds. After a lifetime of pursuing the American dream, they came to the conclusion that it was a gigantic hoax. “

