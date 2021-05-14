The true story of Ignacio de la Torre, the son-in-law of Porfirio Díaz who participated in the Dance of the 41

Diaz’s image of a ‘strong man’ and obsession with European customs were incompatible with the sexuality of Ignacio de la Torre y Mier, a participant in the Baile de los 41.

On the night of November 17, 1901, 42 men (half dressed as women) gathered in a building on La Paz Street, in the Historic Center of Mexico City to celebrate a party.

The dance lasted until dawn and around three in the morning, a police raid stormed violently in the place. The clandestine party –product of an openly macho and classist society where Europeanizing airs and good customs were the norm– ended abruptly with a series of events. arbitrary arrests and police repression.

The official balance of the raid was 42 detainees, derived from a nonsensical interpretation of the Penal Code of that time, which ambiguously established crimes against morals and good manners in the participants.

However, the event went down in history as ‘the Dance of the 41’, since one of the detainees was released by presidential order: it was about Ignacio de la Torre and Mier, a young businessman and son of landowners, son-in-law of Porfirio Díaz.

Ignacio de la Torre: the 42 who disappeared from the dance

Portrait of Ignacio de la Torre y Mier around 1900. Photo: Wikimedia

De la Torre y Mier was born in 1866 to an upper-class family in Mexico City. The son of a landowner who controlled sugar mills, he took over the business that he received as an inheritance before the age of twenty and promoted exports, gaining recognition from the sphere closest to Diaz.

At 22 years old, Ignacio de la Torre married Amada Díaz, the first daughter of the dictator; However, they quickly caught the attention of the upper class and the press, as they were an unconventional couple that lacked the norms of the time: they both lived separately and only appeared together at public events. Furthermore, contrary to Diaz’s expectation, they had no children.

Despite the fact that most of the guests maintained a direct relationship with the spheres of power that ruled the country at that time, keeping Ignacio de la Torre y Mier’s homosexuality hidden became an imperative for the government in power.

In the days after the raid, the description of the event known since then as the Dance of the 41 grabbed the front pages and fueled a scandal that the chronicles of the time detailed with homophobia and disdain.

Posada himself, a cartoonist critical of the Porfirian regime, joined in judging the event with the engraving “The 41 fags found in a dance on La Paz street on November 20, 1901”, published in the newspaper Hoja Suelta a los pies days of the event, accompanied by satirical rhymes.

Leaflet newspaper published in 1901 as a result of the Dance of the 41. Photo: Wikimedia

With the end of the Porfiriato and the beginning of the Revolution, the traces to trace the steps of Ignacio de la Torre became blurred. It is known that he remained married to Amada and joined the armed conflict in opposition to Madero.

He actively participated in the Tragic ten and later he moved to Tacubaya, where he was captured by Carranza forces. Some references suggest that once he was released, he was a prisoner of the Liberation Army of the South, his estates were expropriated and he suffered a series of sexual abuse that put his life in danger.

With the triumph of Carranza, in 1917 he obtained his freedom and fled to New York in disguise, where he finally died in April 1918.

The echoes of the night of November 17 of 1901 and the brutal repression that it brought with it reverberated for decades in the nationalist character and formation of contemporary Mexico: 41 was omitted from army battalions and for decades it became a taboo figure, in line with the invisibility and prevailing machismo in Mexican society.

