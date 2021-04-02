The true story of Charles Sobhraj

‘The Snake’ is an 8-hour one-hour miniseries about the true story of con man and serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Originally produced by the BBC, it has landed on Netflix as an international launching pad.

Netflix recently picked up the BBC series ‘The Snake’ for international distribution, adding to an already bloated collection of serial killer content. Dramatic fiction, however, can provide a change of pace to the “True Crime” genre, which, for Netflix, primarily includes originally produced documentaries and docuseries. It can also be a redundant dramatization of what has already been done in film and television on several occasions: the story of Charles Sobhraj (stolen name: “Alain Gautier”), the so-called “Bikini Killer”, who took advantage of tourists who They were traveling the “Hippie Trail” of Southeast Asia during the 1970s. Do we need another movie about this … sir? Probably not. Yet here it is.

Sobhraj’s celebrity has persisted for some time. After his release from jail in India in 1997, Sobhraj allegedly sold the rights to his “exploits” to a French producer for $ 15 million. His story is one of deception and mass murder. Between 1972 and 1976, Sobhraj is believed to have been responsible for between 12 and 24 murders. The victims were all Western travelers visiting Thailand and the Indian subcontinent.

The BBC / Netflix series is likely inspired by the many accounts of the Sobhraj murders, including Thomas Thompson’s ‘Serpentine’, which chronicles not only the crimes of Sobhraj and his partner Marle – Andrée Leclerc, but also the harrowing investigation of the Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg, who is, by all, the hero.

Although ‘The Serpent’ fictitiously constructs some aspects of the story, mainly the dialogue, which, according to the series, is almost entirely made up, the underlying story and its protagonists are very real. Here is the true story behind The Serpent.

Whom Charles Sobhraj?

Sobhraj was born in Japanese-occupied Saigon in 1944. As a child, Sobhraj was reportedly a thief and a liar. In 1962, he was arrested in Paris for stealing a car. Following another robbery charge, he shortly after served a three-year jail sentence. In prison, he learned karate and Italian. Later, Sobhraj married and, in 1970, he moved with his wife and young daughter to Greece, then to Hong Kong and then to Macau, where he left them.

Later he met Marle – Andrée Leclerc, who became his lover and partner. By then, in the early 1970s, he had started drugging, robbing, and supposedly killing travelers. The drugs would cause dysentery and incapacitate them. Sobhraj was finally arrested in India in 1971, but escaped from jail by faking appendicitis. In 1975, Sobhraj was operating as a gem dealer in Bangkok. He would later say: “Whenever I can talk to people, I can manipulate them.”

A French woman, however, went to the British embassy with the story, but they did not believe her. During this time, the Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg began to independently investigate the deaths of two Dutch citizens, despite pressure from his superiors to stop.

“Everything was so easy for [Sobhraj]Knippenberg would say later. “The murders, the deception, everything. He had gotten away with it for so long that he believed himself invincible. Personally, I think it could have killed many more. Inside his Bangkok apartment, we found a pile of passports and driver’s licenses. They could easily have belonged to others. “

Knippenberg’s investigation led to the arrest of Sobhraj and Leclerc by Thai police. The couple, however, later escaped.

His freedom was short-lived. In New Delhi, they were attacked by a group of French tourists after the couple tried to drug them. The Indian government found Sobhraj guilty of a single murder and sentenced him to seven years in prison. He escaped several years later by drugging the prison guards, but was later arrested. Some speculate that the leak was designed to increase his prison sentence and thus avoid extradition to Thailand, where he could be executed for his crimes.

When Sobhraj was released from the Indian prison in 1997, the time required for his trial in Thailand had passed. I was free. He immediately moved to Paris, embracing his public infamy.

Where is Charles Sobhraj now?

In 2003, Sobhraj was arrested in Kathmandu for murder and traveling on a false passport. The murders (the American backpacker Connie Jo Boronzich and the Canadian tourist Laurent Carrière) occurred in 1975. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Sobhraj is currently serving his life sentence in Nepal. He is 76 years old and reportedly underwent several heart surgeries while in prison.

