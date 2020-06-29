The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the best fighters to have entered the ring, and arguably the most important character of all time. He has entertained the WWE Universe for over three decades and following his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36; sought withdrawal from the action inside the ring.

In the final episode of the WWE Documentary series ‘The Last Ride’, The Undertaker revealed that he redeemed himself with his final match against AJ Styles. Now Deadman believes he can do more good outside the ring compared to continuing to fight. Revealing the reasons behind seeking retirement and expressing gratitude to others who have been part of their journey, The Undertaker said:

“I can do more good outside the ring now than inside and I’m finally in a situation where I can accept that and agree with that. I have been very blessed to have two families: my wife and children and then my family on the run. Guys like Brian Adams, Yokozuna, Godfather, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, obviously, the Mayor, Kane, Edge “.” Obviously, I can’t name everyone without leaving someone out, but it’s important to know how much they meant to me, not only on a professional level but on a personal level. So many people that I consider true, great friends and I just can’t thank them enough. ”

The Undertaker’s message to the WWE Universe

Undertaker’s illustrious career in WWE has inspired many people, both in and out of the wrestling business world. Now he firmly believes that he has nothing left to conquer in the ring. Passing the torch on to the upcoming WWE superstars, The Undertaker said:

“I’m at one point, this time the cowboy really walks away. I have nothing left to conquer. I have nothing left to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to appear. The timing seems right. ” (h / t WrestlingINC)

#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/6D1th4wZlA – Undertaker (@undertaker) June 23, 2020

The Undertaker has invested a lot of trust from the young talents of WWE. He believes the time is right for him to step aside and allow the younger Superstars to step forward. His message to the growing talents of WWE should encourage them to work hard and strive for greatness, just like the legend himself.

