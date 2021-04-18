The true owner of the shield

As we are already approaching the end, we are going to start with that very thing, the end. Chapter 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is the first in the series with a post-credits scene. In it we see John Walker forging a homemade shield. That, perhaps, is the true culmination of the fall into hell and the madness that episode 4 meant for his character, where he became Supersolado, lost his best friend and killed the first one he encountered before hundreds of people.

Disney

Despite having an African-American best friend and being married to a Latino woman, John Walker represents that American white supremacy that the figure of Captain America drinks from but that Steve Trevor never tainted or gave an opportunity for. This blonde with blue eyes was never the new Steve and he was never the new Captain America despite how much he refuses to admit it. This episode 5 begins with his total madness, facing death (for his part at least) Bucky and Sam, who only want to take away that shield, that symbol, stained with blood.

John Walker has the Supersoldier serum in his blood and now the MCU has to decide if he gets closer to the best Captain America or the worst Winter Soldier. In the comics, this character is the US Patriot, or Super Patriot, and it is precisely that birth that this post-credits scene can mean. Walker lies to his family, his friends, the judge, and himself. He believes himself, as Zemo feared, superior to all those around him. We do not know if he is a racist, but of course he is already a Supremacist.

It is here when the big surprise of the episode comes in, the character of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Nobody signs a television legend like Julia Louis-Dreyfus for nothing, so our bet is that this mysterious agent is going to have a lot of life from now on in the MCU, she could even be the Nick Fury of the television section of it. In the comics he is, in addition to being the love interest of the aforementioned Samuel L. Jackson character, of everything. She is a double agent, triple agent, the leader of Hydra, an Agent of SHIELD. She was even impersonated, like Fury himself in the MCU, by a Skrull. In short, his character has made many turns in the comics, but they all involve trouble, secret organizations, international conflicts, espionage and a lot of two-sided play.

Disney

She is precisely the one who could guide John Walker as a Super Patriot to unleash his desires for (deformed) justice. Linked to a secret area of ​​the United States Government, linked to another enemy Government, a criminal organization, HYDRA, SHIELD, the truth is that anything is possible. What is clear is that this new, crazy and violent Supersoldier is a very juicy weapon to own and wield. Within John Walker there is still, perhaps, that idealistic young man who wanted to seek justice. Now, however, there is only the murderer and liar. He, it was clear, does not deserve the shield.

As if the chapter were guided by the iconic protection, and weapon, of Captain America, this shield also reaches another character who does deserve the shield, but does not want it. Isaiah Bradley reveals to Falcon everything we already said about his character when he appeared. How the United States Government experimented with him and his colleagues to create the serum, how they treated them like rats, and how they imprisoned and experimented on him for thirty years until a nurse took pity and declared him dead. It’s a blood-curdling story for Sam, and he’s a black man who grew up in the South … With burning crosses in the gardens.

They will never let a black man be Captain America, and if they do, no self-respecting black would want to be.

Disney

For Bradley the shield is a symbol of injustice and prison, not of justice and freedom. Neither Bucky nor Steve could have thought what it meant for a Negro to own that shield as Sam knows, on the other hand, the challenge it will pose. All the spectators, like Sam, want to tell the world that there was another Supersoldier, that this one was black; count all the inhumane atrocities that were done to him. But, as Bradley assures Sam, times have not changed so much and that would mean his death.

Beyond seeing the Dora Milaje take Zemo, and Sharon Carter in one more mysterious call, the true heart of the episode continues to be the shield. This time yes, we talk about its real owner. Sam has needed all this way, this fight, these deaths, this talk with Bradley, with Bucky, with Walker, with his sister, this time, to know what it is to carry the shield, but also to know what it will mean for him to do it. a man like him.

As in the first episode, chapter 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​gave us some peace where we could enjoy the chemistry between Sam and Bucky fixing a ship, a moment of family comedy that served to digest all the vital reflections that Sam needed to finally find himself comfortable in the role that everyone from Steve to Bucky knew he deserved. Falcon will still be Falcon, but if anyone deserves to wear the shield, it is him.

Disney

With Bucky resuming his task of asking for forgiveness, Zemo imprisoned, Sharon Carter with secret plans and the Flagsless taking New York to prevent the repatriation of refugees worldwide, everything is ready for the great battle. Of course, we will have to wait until next week to meet her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io