The singer Pablo Montero and Sandra Vidal They ended their relationship in 2008, after several scandals and a son in between. From there they staged several media problems and is that he has had some setbacks in his career.

It all started in 2006, when Montero and the actress began a romance that ended in pregnancy. When the baby arrived they named him “Pablo”. By then Montero I already had a son with Raquel Piedra.

In 2007 the singer was arrested in Miami for speeding and for that reason he was discovered a bag with “white powder” that later the authorities determined that it was cocaine. For this Montero had to be admitted to a rehabilitation program.

Sandra’s response back then was to deny that she knew anything about it and after learning about the multiple romances of him with other women he decided to quit. From there a media fight began in which she assured that he was an absent father.

In one of her angry moments, she assured that the singer had not seen the child for years. Currently the problems between them seem to have calmed down, however Vidal has always proven to do a fabulous job as a single mother.

