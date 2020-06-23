To attend the meeting in Tulsa 19,000 people were expected, although in the end only 6,000 arrived

TikTok users’ plan to be revealed for trolling President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign at his Tulsa rally.

For the campaign act the tiktokeros managed to make the auditorium look almost empty with less than a third of the capacity; a “feat” from which TikTok users and South Korean pop (K-pop) fans claim they are partly responsible, although it is difficult that they really did it.

And it is that some point to a campaign instigated by an American high school teacher on the social network TikTok, in which she encouraged to register in advance for the event and then not attend, as a possible culprit in that half-empty auditorium.

However, the truth is that to attend the rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, with a capacity for 19,000 people, although in the end only 6,000 arrived, the Trump campaign never set a limit to the number of people who could register.

Also, to do so, those interested had to put their phone number, very useful for the Trump electoral team database.

According to local press, the “trolling” to the Trump rally began with the call of Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old Institute teacher, on her channel on the TikTok social network, whose majority audience is teenagers.

“All who want to see that barely full or completely empty 19,000 seat auditorium book tickets now and leave (Trump) alone on stageLaupp said in a video posted last week.

Now the video has more than 700,000 views and it is believed that it was the germ of a campaign that also spread on Facebook and Twitter, as well as among the community of K-Pop followers.

The initiative intended that all those who wanted to register to attend the rally with their phone number, demand two tickets, the maximum allowed by the system, and then not attend the event.

However, this TikTok campaign is unlikely to blame for the BOK Center stands looking empty than those of a football team already relegated, since they had not set any limit to register.

This wasn’t the first time trying a similar ploy: in September 2018The Kansas City Star has already reported a similar attempt at an unsuccessful President’s event in Topeka, like other subsequent attempts.

The deputy director of Communications for the Trump campaign, Erin Perrine, told CNN before the rally that “leftists do this all the time. They think that if they sign up to (get) tickets will leave seats free. This is not the case at all. There are always more ticket requests than free seats at a rally. ”

It may interest you:

Trump’s image goes viral and generates hundreds of memes

Trump extends visa ban until December