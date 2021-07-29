The trolling of the Brazilian players to those of Argentina after their elimination in Tokyo 2020

The first of them shared a photo on his official Instagram account with the text “Tchau little brothers” and an emoticon of a hand saying goodbye, the same gesture that the four made in a publication in which they came out smiling and that the Aston Villa player published after the 1-0 of Spain scored by Mikel Merino in the 66th minute.

Football | Spain-Argentina: A quarter with approved scraping (1-1)

Dani Alves, captain of the team, responded earlier in the mixed zone about whether a possible cross with Argentina in the quarterfinals, which will not finally happen, would be taken as revenge for the final of the Copa América.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Where to watch Tokyo 2020 soccer Spain-Ivory Coast today?

AN HOUR AGO

They had their revenge, we already eliminated them in the semifinals in the previous one

This mockery of the Brazilians came after Leandro Paredes mocked Richarlison for his three goals to Germany and reminded him of the 2021 Copa América final.

Paredes commented on a publication of the television channel ‘TyC Sports’, in which he praised the three goals in the first half hour of play, and reminded him of what he experienced weeks ago at Maracana, where Argentina was champion against Brazil. “And in the final?”Paredes commented, causing his comment to go viral.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Luis Villarejo’s Thursdays: Professor De la Fuente

6 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Football | Australia-Egypt: Pharaoh triumph to get into the qualifying rounds (0-2)

7 HOURS AGO