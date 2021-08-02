The ‘trolling’ of Pavlyuchenkova to Rublev in full delivery of medals

They have been one of the couples that has shown the best connection in these Tokyo Olympics 2021, to the point of hanging the gold in the mixed doubles. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Andrey rublev, two great protagonists who, in addition to winning several matches, once again reflected their good friendship during the medal ceremony. The Russian, who had to place the gold on her partner, wanted to joke for a couple of seconds with the precious metal.

@NastiaPav Правильно —-

Умнички, ребята ———— ❤️ @ NastiaPav @ AndreyRublev97 pic.twitter.com/bPVRpW5yqF – Veber Anomaly (@nickettero) August 1, 2021