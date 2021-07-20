The trolling of del Potro to Djokovic: “Now you have your chance, friend”

The match between Juan Martin del Potro Y Novak Djokovic corresponding to the first round of Rio 2016 Olympic Games it still lingers in the memory of many. It was a blow to the table from the Giant of Tandil, which put an end to the Serbian’s hopes of an Olympic medal in their first match, and a general shock to the tennis world. Now Nole is looking for that elusive gold in Tokyo, an appointment that the albiceleste has not been able to reach … but he has wanted to leave his stamp on it. Instagram of Djokovic through a message that shows the good vibes between them. “I’ll see you. This time you have your chance, friend”, quoted the text of the Tandilense, wink included. The friendship and admiration professed by both players: this is just one more sample.

